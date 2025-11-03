Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Flavorfully Faded Dad Shoe Has No Business Looking This Fresh

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Zoom Vomero 5 sneaker has come down with a case of the blues, the good kind, that is.

The latest Vomero arrives in this pleasing "World Indigo" colorway, which is essentially an tonal blue take on the "dad shoe" model.

Shop Nike

At first glance, it looks like Nike gave the sneaker a partial denim makeover. But this is no Vomero "jeaker" (although that's not a bad idea).

It simply appears in a washed blue color scheme, which makes the sneaker look as if it slipped into a pair of jeans. Either way, it's another undeniably clean and flavorfully faded take on the Vomero 5.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Of course, Nike's no stranger to the world of "jeakers," having dropped Air Max 95s wrapped in Levi's jeans and even denim sneaker-sandals.

However, the Vomero 5 "World Indigo," now available on Nike's website for $170, is a pretty good starter shoe for sneakerheads looking to get into denim sneakers without a full commitment.

Shop Nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • With GORE-TEX & Vibram, Nike's Blacked-Out Air Force 1 Is Like a Combat Boot But Better
  • Royal Blue? No, Nike’s Dyed Suede Shoe is Majestically Diffused
  • Nike’s Most Precise Basketball Shoe Is Also Its Waviest
  • Nike’s Stealth Tech Shoe Is Built Like a Delicious Late-Night Snack
What To Read Next
  • Chuck Taylors But Make Them Dummy Thicc Goth Stompers
  • Meet The Vans: Footwear’s Holiday Misfits
  • Nike’s Flavorfully Faded Dad Shoe Has No Business Looking This Fresh
  • Close Tabs and Lace Up — The North Face Wants You To Touch Some Grass
  • This Sweatshirt Considers Itself Perfect. It May Have a Point
  • With GORE-TEX & Vibram, Nike's Blacked-Out Air Force 1 Is Like a Combat Boot But Better
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now