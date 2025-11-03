Nike’s Flavorfully Faded Dad Shoe Has No Business Looking This Fresh

Nike's Zoom Vomero 5 sneaker has come down with a case of the blues, the good kind, that is.

The latest Vomero arrives in this pleasing "World Indigo" colorway, which is essentially an tonal blue take on the "dad shoe" model.

At first glance, it looks like Nike gave the sneaker a partial denim makeover. But this is no Vomero "jeaker" (although that's not a bad idea).

It simply appears in a washed blue color scheme, which makes the sneaker look as if it slipped into a pair of jeans. Either way, it's another undeniably clean and flavorfully faded take on the Vomero 5.

Of course, Nike's no stranger to the world of "jeakers," having dropped Air Max 95s wrapped in Levi's jeans and even denim sneaker-sandals.

Nike

However, the Vomero 5 "World Indigo," now available on Nike's website for $170, is a pretty good starter shoe for sneakerheads looking to get into denim sneakers without a full commitment.

