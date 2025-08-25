The Freshest Nike Dad Shoes in the Sea

Nike's latest Vomero 5 sneaker might just be the freshest dad shoe in the sea right now.

The latest Vomero "dad shoe" wasn't exactly born from the ocean. Instead, the classic Nike sneaker appears in this really nice "Seafoam" green colorway.

Green shades ranging from pale to dark take over the classic techy "runner," creating this undeniably clean and super green take on the Vomero model.

The Vomero 5 sneaker has appeared in countless colorways from bold "racer blue" looks to A Ma Maniére-style burgundy spins to impressive Japan-made makeovers. And honestly, the model looks good in just about all of them. It's no wonder stylish presences like Savannah James and Lou Adler love to throw on the shoe.

Nike shows no signs of stopping this good thing it has going with its trusty Vomero sneaker, either.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

For those looking to add the "Seafoam" pairs to the collection, be on the lookout for them during the fall season on Nike's website.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty