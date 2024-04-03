Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
A Japanese Jeweler Designed $29,000 ASICS Sneakers

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The ASICS GT-2160 sneaker continues to prove itself to be quite the gem of a shoe — even more when dripped out in top-shelf pearls by jewelry brand Tasaki.

Tasaki and ASICS, two Japanese powerhouses in their own rights, have combined their creative minds for collaborative GT-2160 sneakers. These exclusive shoes come in a few pearl-adorned styles as a part of Tasaki's 70th-anniversary festivities.

For instance, one ASICS sneaker is seen with a pearl veil draped across its shiny and meshy panels, while another goes more subtle with triple-pearled details plucked from Tasaki's "Balance and "Danger" jewelry collections.

Beneath the pearly embellishments, the Tasaki x ASICS GT-2160 sneaker wears beautiful cream shades with shiny iridescent accents, echoing the appearance of pearls adorning the shoes.

By the way, Tasaki's ASICS sneakers use Akoya pearls, which are rarer, smoother, and more lustrous than freshwater pearls (though they look a bit similar in shape).

Given the pearls' precious nature, Tasaki's decorated ASICS collaboration doesn't come cheap. The collaborative pairs are expected to ask between ¥165,000 (roughly $1,088) to ¥4,411,000 ($29,107) when they drop later this month.

Yes, that's five figures for a shoe. Consider it an art piece, perhaps.

For those with a discerning taste and the means to indulge, the release of the Tasaki x ASICS GT-2160 sneakers is just around the corner.

Mark your calendars for the opening of Tasaki's "FLOATING SHELL" exhibition in Tokyo on April 26, where these luxurious sneakers will be unveiled.

The ASICS GT-2160 remains all the buzz since its release just last year, having enjoyed polka-dotted iterations and even Mary Jane-style collaborations. Now, ASICS' newcomer has taken a ride to the Japanese jeweler and walked out with a new pearly look — more like a couple of pearl outfits, honestly.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
