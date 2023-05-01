Sign up to never miss a drop
Welcome to North West & Penelope Disick's Chanel Show

Kim, would you mind scooching over a bit so we can get into this joint slay by North West and Penelope Disick?

On April 30, North and Penelope arrived alongside Kardashian at their hotel in NYC in preparation for the 2023 Met Gala — which will not be Kardashian-free, despite rumors and wishes.

While all three naturally flexed Chanel pieces in celebration of this year's theme ("Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty"), the young girls undoubtedly stole the spotlight with their 'fits. Sorry, Kimberly. Cool leather, though.

Anyways, back to North and Penelope's looks.

It's no secret that North is no stranger to the fashion world, having stepped out in Dries Van Noten, custom Balenciaga, and even her dad's Pastelle brand since birth.

For her latest 'fit, the young star opted for an all-black vibe, complete with a leather short-sleeve shirt and distressed jeans wrapped with the brand's unmistakable chain belt. North finished off her look with chunky boots, shades, and a quilted handbag.

Penelope, on the other hand, brought the pops of color, courtesy of a grey and yellow Chanel coat and the house's Spring/Summer 2013 Hula Hoop bag. As for the rest of Penelope's 'fit, she accessorized with black shades and a pair of Fidan Novruzova's Havva boots.

All in all,  it was a chef's kiss effort by the daughter of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

Even with the quiet beef between their moms, the cousins came together to issue a pretty solid pre-Met slay — and they're not even attending the big fashion event...or are they?

