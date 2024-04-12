KEEN's New Shoe Leaves Nothing to the Imagination

KEEN is known for its supremely breathable shoes — and the footwear brand's latest sandal is as breathable as it gets. It’s so breathable, it looks like it might fall off at any given moment.

The Yogeez is a rubber slip-on that has a round, moccasin-like quality to it. It's essentially constructed from a single piece of rubber that cradles the foot. The upper leaves much of the foot exposed to the elements, save for a single, translucent strap. (Kind of like someone's sandal broke and used a zip tie to hold it in place.)

But where some might see MacGyver, others see comfort. These are KEENs, after all, the masters of "ugly-chic" footwear that values support and ventilation above all else. As is the case with Crocs, you have no choice but to lean into the brand's aesthetic to pull it off.

The Yogeez , available online at Layover, come in two colorways: black, orange, and “Martini Olive," which is either the most ridiculous shade of green you’ve ever seen or the best camo shade there is.

Once relegated to the closets of suburban dads everywhere, KEEN's newer, innovative models like the Yogeez have caught the eye of the streetwear-obsessed.

In the same way that Hokas and Salomons aren’t just for running or hiking anymore, KEEN sandals have curb appeal to certain sets. When Highsnobiety posted a round-up of some of our favorite silhouettes from the footwear brand, responses ranged from “am I being punked right now” to rows and rows of fire emoji.

Beauty truly is in the eye of the beholder.