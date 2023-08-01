After Almost a Century, Novesta Is Still Serving

Novesta is what I like to call a day one brand.

For those not familiar with the term, “day one” simply means that something has been there since the beginning. Which, for Novesta, the Slovakian footwear label known mostly for its vulcanized pumps, is most certainly the case.

In fact, Novesta’s production facilities date back as far as the early 1930s, to when the famous shoemaker Jan Antonin Bata opened the factory in the small town of Partizánske in the heart of Slovakia. So when I say “day one,” I mean it.

Still, even as it approaches its centurion milestone and the congested modern day sneaker market, Novesta continues to deliver the goods, and its new Spring/Summer 2024 collection is proof.

This season Novesta is revisiting some of its iconic silhouettes like the Star Master, Star Dribble and the Marathon, to rejuvenate them in a myriad of colors and a slew of new materials. The result? Simply, stupidly splendid.

“This season we’ve continued to reuse models from our archives, but updated to the modern urban needs,” explained Igor Grosaft, Novesta CEO. “We are still expanding though as well. Our wearers still want to see innovation within our classic collections and we try hard to meet those needs.”

Specifically Novesta has introduced its Marathon GAT sneaker and Marathon Runner in new colorways for SS24, as well as an evolution of its Rubber Boot which now arrives low-cut with four different outsoles.

Interestingly, Novesta has also dipped its toe into the sandal market for the first time by reinventing the cork-soled shoes once crafted for medical personnel and labor force in Slovakia, to present a trio of Birkenstock-like silhouettes.

“Our sandals embody the industrial aesthetic that Novesta prides itself on,while their sporty and chunky soles ensure that they make a stylish statement in the fashion scene,” said Grosaft.

“They each have a convenient Velcro closure that makes them effortless to wear and remove. To be honest, they are unmatched in terms of comfort.”

While it isn’t reinventing the wheel or pioneering sneaker innovation (not that it’s claiming to), it continues to do the fundamentals very well. And despite being almost 100 years old, Novesta still has goals — and ambitious ones, too.

“As a brand coming from a small country we would like to be seen even more globally. We would like to see single brand stores within the next five years,” said Grosaft. “We would also like to present Novesta as an investment opportunity and potentially open up to fans or small investors or business partners to grow together. We aren’t finished yet. Not by a long way.”