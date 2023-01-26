Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Winter Weather, Meet PNS & Salomon's Alpine Zip-Ups

Written by Tayler Willson in Style
Salomon/Pas Normal Studios
This was first posted on January 10, 2023, and updated on January 24, 2023.

Salomon’s list of recent collaborators reads like a who’s who of the brands I’m fully into right now — which is a good thing, of course. From COMME des GARÇONS and Maison Margiela, to Slam Jam and KITH, there are few stones left unturned when it comes to Salomon spotting a hype collaboration when it sees one.

Following a busy 2022 on the link-up front, Salomon has returned for 2023 alongside Danish high-end cycling label Pas Normal Studios for a debut collaboration.

Salomon/Pas Normal Studios
Rumored to be “exploring the two brands DNA" by "merging city and nature and daily routines on and off the bike," the duo present a capsule comprising a take on the XA Alpine 2 Advanced shoe and a hydration bag adapted from Salomon's Active Skin8 bag.

Salomon/Pas Normal Studios
“We see the XA Alpine 2 Advanced shoe and Active Skin 8 bag as the perfect hybrid items, combining our lives on and off the bike,” explains Karl-Oskar Olsen, co-founder and creative director of Pas Normal Studios.

“Between city and nature, commuting, urban exploring and recovery after training and racing. We want to merge the advanced functionality of Salomon with our subtle and minimalistic approach to design.”

It's been confirmed that the collaboration will drop in two parts, the first landing online on February, with the second slated for Spring 2023. For now you’ll have to make do with another Pas Normal Studios collaboration in the works with Porter-Yoshida & Co., which launched last week.

