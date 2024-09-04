Isamaya Ffrench's Latest Collab Is Total Eye Candy (EXCLUSIVE)

Makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench is bringing her statement-making aesthetic to the world of false lashes. Today, the beauty visionary launches her latest project: a collaboration with LASHIFY that tosses subtlety to the wind and embraces the transformative power of makeup.

Even when "no makeup-makeup" was de rigueur, Ffrench has continued to use color and texture (and occasionally, prosthetics) to express her dark, surrealist vision of beauty. Her Lashify collab is no different — on Wednesday, the duo launch two dramatic lashes, the EDGE and the EDGE X.

Both styles offer a bold, feline look. Featuring a slanted shape, the EDGE mimics the look of graphic, winged eyeliner. The EDGE X has a similarly up-turned shape — but the lash fibers are darker, resulting in a more intense look.

Both lashes are sold in a kit that includes LASHIFY's signature lash bond and sealer, as well as a special wand applicator designed by Ffrench. Spoiler alert: Like all of Ffrench's makeup creations, the wand doubles as a design object.

"I was introduced to Lashify a few years ago and loved the product," Ffrench told Highsnobiety, adding that she often used them on shoots before connecting with LASHIFY founder Sahara Lotti at a Thom Browne fashion show last February.

"We were hive-minding," Lotti added. "[These lashes] change your eye shape and mood."

When it comes to application, both Ffrench and Lotti encourage experimentation. The EDGE and EDGE X can be worn alone on the upper or lower lash line, or stacked in multiples for an extra-dramatic effect. You can also try mixing them with other lashes in LASHIFY's library.

However you decide to wear them, Lotti says, "they give you the 'oomph' you want in a liner but in a lash."