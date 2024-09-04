Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Isamaya Ffrench's Latest Collab Is Total Eye Candy (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Beauty

Makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench is bringing her statement-making aesthetic to the world of false lashes. Today, the beauty visionary launches her latest project: a collaboration with LASHIFY that tosses subtlety to the wind and embraces the transformative power of makeup.

Even when "no makeup-makeup" was de rigueur, Ffrench has continued to use color and texture (and occasionally, prosthetics) to express her dark, surrealist vision of beauty. Her Lashify collab is no different — on Wednesday, the duo launch two dramatic lashes, the EDGE and the EDGE X.

Both styles offer a bold, feline look. Featuring a slanted shape, the EDGE mimics the look of graphic, winged eyeliner. The EDGE X has a similarly up-turned shape — but the lash fibers are darker, resulting in a more intense look.

Both lashes are sold in a kit that includes LASHIFY's signature lash bond and sealer, as well as a special wand applicator designed by Ffrench. Spoiler alert: Like all of Ffrench's makeup creations, the wand doubles as a design object.

"I was introduced to Lashify a few years ago and loved the product," Ffrench told Highsnobiety, adding that she often used them on shoots before connecting with LASHIFY founder Sahara Lotti at a Thom Browne fashion show last February.

"We were hive-minding," Lotti added. "[These lashes] change your eye shape and mood."

When it comes to application, both Ffrench and Lotti encourage experimentation. The EDGE and EDGE X can be worn alone on the upper or lower lash line, or stacked in multiples for an extra-dramatic effect. You can also try mixing them with other lashes in LASHIFY's library.

However you decide to wear them, Lotti says, "they give you the 'oomph' you want in a liner but in a lash."

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
