PAS Normal Studios Give Salomon’s Gravel Sneaker A Stylish Entrance (EXCLUSIVE)

That Salomon, a trail running brand born in the heart of the French Alps, can combine worlds with Copenhagen-based cycling brand Pas Normal Studios effortlessly should come as no surprise: runners and cyclists are similar breeds of speed-obsessed sportspeople.

As well as both spending long periods outside testing their endurance, cyclists and runners need lightweight, breathable, and ergonomic gear, something PAS and Salomon have delivered in their ongoing partnership. And their fourth collection is no different, although this time it includes a brand new sneaker model.

The Salomon DRX DEFY GRVL is a running shoe with grip that lets it traverse through gravel at speed. And it is capable of moving at speed — something I learned after taking the shoes for a spin.

PAS NORMAL STUDIOS

Built on Salomon’s energyFOAM cushioning, the springy midsole is immediately noticeable when slipping into the shoe. As is the Active CHASSiS, supportive elements built onto the sides of the shoe to promote a balanced stride, which was correcting my slightly lopsided walk. But this is all still within the confines of my own home.

PAS NORMAL STUDIOS

Taking a detour on my usual 5km route and off-road onto some stoney paths, the shoe was in its natural habitat and its outsole, inspired by gravel bike tires, held onto the uneven terrain. Its lightweight build (the shoe weighs in at 239 grams) helped me make it back to my front door in a respectable time (just over 25 minutes for 5km, if you must know).

This is by no means a revolutionary running shoe, Salomon has its innovative S/Lab range to create its most cutting-edge sports gear, however, it is a versatile crossover running shoe. It’s more than fast enough for a casual runner like myself while having more to offer than pure performance: it's a rare breed of genuinely stylish running shoe.

PAS NORMAL STUDIOS 1 / 6

Dressed entirely in dark green with small hits of white branding, the sneaker has the type of minimalist look that’s earned PAS Normal Studios its reputation for stylish sports gear you’ll want to wear everywhere.

Releasing alongside the shoes on October 9 is a co-branded Salomon hydration vest, complete with two 500ml soft flasks and multiple nifty pockets, as well as ​​Pas Normal Studios’ Autumn/Winter 2024 Balance line which is made for off-bike training.

It is still early days for the Salomon DRX DEFY GRVL, the shoe was only unveiled earlier this month, and PAS Normal Studios has already set the bar high for any future releases.