Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Bag John Elliott x Suicoke Slides on Sale Here

in SneakersWords By Ana Calderon

We’re officially a couple of weeks away from summer, and our shoe collection should be ready to go. This season is all about lightweight sneakers and sandals. Throughout the year, brands have come up with a wide range of summer footwear styles to pick from. However, this pair of John Elliott x Suicoke slides are just too good to ignore.

Suicoke has been a favorite of ours since it launched in 2006. During its 17 years, the label has offered up everything from bizarre collaborations like the Doublet Dalmatian Sandal to toned-down ones like the Adish Hand-stitched Slides, and a range of staple general-release models.

This is not the first time John Elliott and Suicoke have joined forces. So far, they’ve reimagined beach-approved models like the DEPA sandal, the KAW slide, and the JONO flip-flops. This time, the two brands come together to reimagine the fan-favorite ZAVO slides.

Suicoke's regular Vibram sole unit provides a more robust foundation than most sandals which combines with a soft sherpa fleece upper and inner nylon padding. In addition, the sandal has a velcro strap at the top to offer a customizable fit in case you need to engage sports mode. This iteration brings you all the style versatility you need as it comes in three colorways: black, cream, and oak.

The John Elliott x Suicoke Slides might not be your typical summer slides, but they can be much more versatile than you think. Whether you’re running errands, walking around the city or chilling at your house, your feet will always be comfy in these. Seize the opportunity, and get your favorite colorway with a thirty percent discount.

Shop the John Elliott x Suicoke slides on sale below.

Zavo Slides

Zavo Slides

$154

Suicoke

Buy at John Elliott
Zavo Slides

Zavo Slides

$154

Suicoke

Buy at John Elliott
Zavo Slides

Zavo Slides

$154

Suicoke

Buy at John Elliott

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    H&M x Mugler Is Finally Here

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    It’s Called Julia Fox Business Casual, Look It Up!

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    SPREAD the Word, Berlin’s Newest Brand Wants You To Collaborate

    Style
  • Trending TIk Tok Songs Highsnobiety

    TikTok Songs We Can't Get Out Of Our Heads

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    "Natural Exploration" Is the Name of the Game for TNF Urban Exploration

    Style
  • john elliott x suicoke

    Bag John Elliott x Suicoke Slides on Sale Here

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023