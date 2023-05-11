Bag John Elliott x Suicoke Slides on Sale Here

We’re officially a couple of weeks away from summer, and our shoe collection should be ready to go. This season is all about lightweight sneakers and sandals. Throughout the year, brands have come up with a wide range of summer footwear styles to pick from. However, this pair of John Elliott x Suicoke slides are just too good to ignore.

Suicoke has been a favorite of ours since it launched in 2006. During its 17 years, the label has offered up everything from bizarre collaborations like the Doublet Dalmatian Sandal to toned-down ones like the Adish Hand-stitched Slides, and a range of staple general-release models.

This is not the first time John Elliott and Suicoke have joined forces. So far, they’ve reimagined beach-approved models like the DEPA sandal, the KAW slide, and the JONO flip-flops. This time, the two brands come together to reimagine the fan-favorite ZAVO slides.

Suicoke's regular Vibram sole unit provides a more robust foundation than most sandals which combines with a soft sherpa fleece upper and inner nylon padding. In addition, the sandal has a velcro strap at the top to offer a customizable fit in case you need to engage sports mode. This iteration brings you all the style versatility you need as it comes in three colorways: black, cream, and oak.

The John Elliott x Suicoke Slides might not be your typical summer slides, but they can be much more versatile than you think. Whether you’re running errands, walking around the city or chilling at your house, your feet will always be comfy in these. Seize the opportunity, and get your favorite colorway with a thirty percent discount.

Shop the John Elliott x Suicoke slides on sale below.

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.