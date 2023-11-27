Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Palace's UGGs Are Sn-UGG AF

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Palace’s debut UGG collaboration was one for the more outlandish dresser. Draped in lightning bolt motifs, the pair’s cozy ankle-high boots were the epitome of a room-diving shoe: one half of which was obsessed, the other less so.

1 / 5
Palace

For Fall/Winter 2023, though, Palace and UGG are serving up a real crowd pleaser with two takes on the latter’s unbelievably s-ugg (lol) Tasman Slipper, which comes in two colorways and embroidered with a slew of familiar loud pop graphics that have become a staple amongst Palace releases.

1 / 3
Palace

The UGG Palace Tasman is also accompanied by the matching UGG Palace Mittens, which too come with tongue-in-cheek patches, as well as a shearling UGG Palace Sheepskin Rug (r-UGG?) that's shaped like the letter “P” for Palace.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Typical of any Palace release, the collection — which lands on December 1 — arrives accompanied by a short-film.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Featuring longtime Palace mate Alexis Taylor of Hot Chip and directed by longtime Palace collaborator Adam Todhunter, the film rings in a stirring rendition, in a warm festive milieu, of an exclusive new song starring members of the Palace skate team.

As everyone knows, ‘tis the season to be jolly, but according to Palace and UGG, ‘tis also the season to be comfortable as hell.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Haru Sweater
Séfr
$300
Image on Highsnobiety
URAINMI Rainier
New Balance
$180
Image on Highsnobiety
Wool Fringe Scarf
Acne Studios
$250
We Recommend
  • 90s hip hop fashion feature Adidas Guess Nike
    The Trends & Brands That Defined ’90s Hip-Hop Fashion
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Sorry, SHEIN: That Influencer Trip Was Sus AF
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Palace's WWE Collab Honors Hall of Famer Mick Foley
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Sean Wotherspoon's Vintage GAP Collection Is Nostalgic AF
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    'The Idol': "Super F*cking Boring" & "Bad AF"
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • KITH & Birkenstock's braided London sandals in beige and black suede leather
    KITH's Braided Birkenstocks Are Bluntly Beautiful
    • Sneakers
  • KITH's FW23 Birkenstock woven London sandal collaboration in beige suede leather
    KITH & Birkenstock Are Deliciously Entwined
    • Sneakers
  • A$AP Rocky smiles while wearing a grey Miu Miu jacket & jeans with son RZA wearing a yellow puffer jacket & Onitsuka Tiger sneakers
    Cool Dad A$AP Rocky's Best Accessory: His Son
    • Style
  • NTWRK
    Lexus Takes Dadcore To The Next Level Of Luxury
    • Lifestyle
    • sponsored
  • shirt jacket
    Few Items Are More Versatile Than a Shirt Jacket
    • Style
  • Post Malone wears plaid pajamas & camouflage crocs in Australia
    Post Malone Makes Crocs ‘n PJs Look Professional
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023