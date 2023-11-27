Palace's UGGs Are Sn-UGG AF

Palace’s debut UGG collaboration was one for the more outlandish dresser. Draped in lightning bolt motifs, the pair’s cozy ankle-high boots were the epitome of a room-diving shoe: one half of which was obsessed, the other less so.

1 / 5 Palace

For Fall/Winter 2023, though, Palace and UGG are serving up a real crowd pleaser with two takes on the latter’s unbelievably s-ugg (lol) Tasman Slipper, which comes in two colorways and embroidered with a slew of familiar loud pop graphics that have become a staple amongst Palace releases.

1 / 3 Palace

The UGG Palace Tasman is also accompanied by the matching UGG Palace Mittens, which too come with tongue-in-cheek patches, as well as a shearling UGG Palace Sheepskin Rug (r-UGG?) that's shaped like the letter “P” for Palace.

Typical of any Palace release, the collection — which lands on December 1 — arrives accompanied by a short-film.

Featuring longtime Palace mate Alexis Taylor of Hot Chip and directed by longtime Palace collaborator Adam Todhunter, the film rings in a stirring rendition, in a warm festive milieu, of an exclusive new song starring members of the Palace skate team.

As everyone knows, ‘tis the season to be jolly, but according to Palace and UGG, ‘tis also the season to be comfortable as hell.