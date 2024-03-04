Palace & Umbro Honor the Halcyon Days of British Football

Palace’s latest Umbro collaboration is a celebration of its deep-rooted love for football and British subcultures, as well as its admiration for the retro Umbro training gear that dressed the sport’s finest throughout the early 2000s.

From training jackets and pants to warm up crew necks and goalkeeper kits, Palace’s Spring 2024 Umbro collaboration is a journey back to the halcyon days of Premier League football, before VAR and xG.

Think pre-sarong era David Beckham, those Manchester United Vodafone kits, and the diminutive, fleet-footed Italian Gianfranco Zola.

It was a much simpler time for British football and one you’re immediately transported to with a glance at Palace’s latest Umbro collab.

Accompanying the training gear and on-pitch apparel are six panel caps, beanies, and socks, each carrying Palace and Umbro branding.

The good ol’ days of British football may well be a thing of the past, but thanks to Palace and Umbro we can all at least pretend the sport is still in its heyday, if only for a moment.