Palace & Wedgwood’s Collab Mixes Dainty With Dangerous

Leave it to Palace Skateboards to collaborate with some of the most unpredictable brands. From luxury names like Gucci to fast food joints like McDonald’s, the London-based skate brand has reached every corner of culture — or so we thought. In perhaps the strangest link-up of all, Palace has announced a collaboration with 260-year-old English homeware brand Wedgwood for a limited-edition board and tea set.

The Palace x Wedgwood collaboration, which drops on Palace’s website and in select retail stores on Friday, October 20, mixes the dainty with the dangerous. Inspired by Wedgwood’s iconic strawberry and vine pattern that may have unlocked a core childhood memory from time at your grandma’s house, Palace and Wedgwood designed a chill light-blue board with white vines around the border and a large strawberry.

The tea set is where things get funky. It’s far from your ordinary plain white ceramic teacup with gold details. Palace dug into its archives to resurrect a colorful strawberry pattern that wraps around each piece of the tea set, contrasted by mismatched black polka dots.

The tea set includes a teapot, cup, saucer, and plate, plus another matching board. Suddenly, I understood why my family locked up most of the china in a cabinet as a kid. I wouldn’t have tea parties with such stunning sets, Palace and Wedgwood included. They’d be just for oohs and ahhs…from behind a display case, of course.

And if the nostalgic collaboration wasn’t enough, the accompanying Alasdair McLellan-directed film takes inspiration from the best throwback sick-day show, Antiques Roadshow. Palace riders Savannah Stacey Keenan, Danny Brady, and Chewy Canon are featured checking out the enticing digs alongside Antiques Roadshow ceramics expert Lars Tharp.

If the phrase “bull in a china shop” sounds outdated, Palace offers a fresh alternative: “skater in a china shop.”