Palace's WWE Collab Honors Hall of Famer Mick Foley

If you’ve never heard of the myth, the legend that is Mick Foley (a.k.a. Mankind, Cactus Jack, and Dude Love), you probably won’t be interested in this Palace x WWE collaboration. Sorry, I’m just being honest.

Foley — a certified WWE Hall of Famer — is an icon in the world of professional wrestling, and has been a part of the sport's furniture since his debut way back in 1983 (!!!).

One quick read of Foley's accolades and it's easy to see why Palace and WWE are collaborating to pay homage to the 58 year old. He is [take a breath] a four-time world champion, 11-time world tag team champion, a one-time TNA Legends Champion, and the inaugural WWF Hardcore Champion (remember that?!).

That on top of being a a multi-time New York Times bestselling author and having his own series of children's books: it's been a busy life thus far for Foley.

Landing online at Palace on June 30, the celebratory collection comprises a punchy selection of T-shirts with graphics of two classic Mick Foley personas, Mankind and Dude Love, along with a Flaming Palace logo on tie-dye.

Hoodies arrived adorned with a ‘Palace Love’ motif and Mankind’s “Have a Nice Day” catchphrase, while crewnecks are stamped with Foley’s nickname: “Hardcore Legend”.

Accompanying the collection is a special release inspired by T-shirt catalogues from 1980s WWE Magazines, each of which also feature members of Palace’s friends and family.

In the meantime, between now and June 30, let’s immerse ourselves in the world of Mick Foley and revisit some of his wildest moments in the video above. Enjoy, Foley fans.