Palais de Tokyo's a Playround For Skaters and Artists Alike

in StyleWords By Tom Barker
Not In Paris is back for its 5th edition. With countless parties, a pop-up store, brand collaborations and exclusive content, it's our biggest one yet. Explore the series here and shop the collection here.

Colection: Not in Paris 5ème Edition 

Editor's Notes: Europe’s largest center for contemporary art, Palais de Tokyo is one of Paris' most celebrated institutions, having displayed work from artists ranging from Henri Matisse to contemporaries like Anne Imhof and Theaster Gates.

But unlike most gallery spaces, it houses no permanent collection and instead plays host to an ever-changing list of installations and exhibitions.

This approach speaks to the Gallery's focus on championing today's most exciting artists, with visitors currently able to view everything from Il Morso Delle Termit, a re-reading of graffiti curated by Hugo Vitrani, to Vous les entendez ?, an introspective solo exhibition by Laura Lamiel that cuts across her multi-faceted practice from videography to large-scale installations.

Our two-part collaboration with the historical institution celebrates the cultural influence from within its walls, with a second drop including works by artists from the exhibition Il Morso Delle Termit, but it also looks towards the reputation its iconic building has beyond the art world.

Its outdoor facade, which has been the setting of many Rick Owens' fashion shows lately, has been nicknamed "Le Dome" by the skaters that frequent it.

Paris' skateboard culture is thriving with its architecture often lending itself perfectly for street skating and the Palais de Tokyo has been one of its most famous spots since the '90s.

Beyond the community of Parisian skaters who regularly meet there, those who visit the French capital for its skate spots inadvertent make a beeline for "Le Dome" — including legends such as Eric Koston and Chad Muska.

As anyone who has visited Barcelona's Museum of Contemporary Art will know, the vast spaces outside a museum often make for the best skate spots and the Palais de Tokyo is especially popular thanks to its ledges, stair sets, and marble floor which offers a superior pop.

This is channeled throughout our lookbook, where skaters can be seen rolling through Palais de Tokyo in our collaborative long mac coat and grey hoodie.

The collaborative pieces both include co-branded detailing and a back print featuring the Palais' new logo, available now from the Highsnobiety Shop.

