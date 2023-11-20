Sign up to never miss a drop
Patta’s New Balance 991v2 Is a Moss-t Have

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Few brands have delivered the same level of consistency when it comes to collaborations like New Balance and Patta.

Since their first link up on the then-new 920 silhouette back in 2020 (a sneaker that proved virtually impossible to get a hold of), New Balance and Patta have continued to serve banger after banger, season after season.

1 / 4
Patta

And now, for Fall/Winter 2023, the delicious duo are back with not one, but two takes on New Balance’s techy 991v2 silhouette, both of which will land exclusively via the Patta webstore on December 1.

1 / 4
Patta

Arriving in “Moss” and a previously-leaked “Beet Pickle” colorway, Patta’s New Balance 991v2 embraces the technical evolution of the classic silhouette with a tweaked nubuck, leather, and mesh upper that features a new-look rubberized surface.

1 / 2
Patta

Both Patta x New Balance 991v2 sneakers are then accented at the outsole and midsole with a fluorescent shade of yellow, which highlights the sneaker’s new features: FuelCell and re-engineered ABZORB SBS pods.

Elsewhere the design is rounded out with reflective detailing, embroidered Patta script “P” on the heel, and a metallic silver tongue badge, featuring tonal co-branding.

Despite collaborating for the first time less than three years ago, New Balance and Patta already have an impressive catalog of sneakers.

That being said, when it comes to a collaboration as good as NB x Patta, the only thing beating one excellent sneaker is two of them, in which case means that this is technically their best collab yet, right? I don’t make the rules.

