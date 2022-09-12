Patta's NB 990v3 Is Gonna Be a Gooden

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves.

First came the 997S, then the 920, before last year’s 991. Now, as the humidity lowers and we begin to embroil ourselves amongst everyone’s favorite and cooler season, New Balance and Patta look to be uniting once again – and this time it’s business.

Well, when I say business, I mean it’s gonna be great. Teased with an IG post by Patta’s own Timothy Sabajo, this latest release looks to be an olive green take on the 990v3 (a personal favorite silhouette of mine) and just the latest in an ever-growing arsenal of collaborative takes from the two brands.

With the restricted view we have at this stage, an olive upper looks to be accompanied by pops of vibrant green, with the 990v3’s mesh and suede upper for company.

Coming out of New Balance’s Made in USA line, the 990v3 houses Patta’s subtle motif on the heel and sits atop the sneaker label’s archetypal ABZORB midsole, which has been decorated with speckles for good measure.

This release comes off the back of last year’s sought-after “Peach Grey” 991 that sold out in no time at all, following an autumnal brown 920 back in 2020.

At this stage, nothing has been confirmed in terms of release dates or full product shots regarding the 990v3, but if past teasers are anything to go by, we can expect something concrete from the pair in the coming weeks. Buckle up.