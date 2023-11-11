Patta & New Balance's Alleged New Sneaker Cleans Up Berry Well

Patta x any footwear brand rarely disappoints, New Balance especially. From the looks, the pair is back to maintain their streak with a new sneaker collaboration before the year is out.

Apparently, Patta and New Balance teamed up for a 991v2 sneaker collaboration, dressing the shoe in deep purples and neon green hues for an outfit that's — if I may — berry good-looking, to say the least. It sort of reminds me of Stray Rats' New Balance 991 collaboration with a hint of Patta's "Rush Maroon" Air Maxes.

Patta's alleged pairs see suede and leather moments for the upper, while the familiar thick base holds things down on the bottom portion.

Right now, just this single side angle is making its rounds online, showcasing some classic New Balance branding. It's safe to assume that Patta's presence lands on the other side or heels like with past collabs.

Rumored to drop on November 17, Patta and New Balance's 991v2 collaboration will arrive just in time for the holidays, more than likely offered at Patta first, followed by New Balance and stockists' platforms.

We've witnessed Patta deliver New Balance 920s and familial 990v3 sneakers (Malia Obama stays with the latter on foot...what a flex). Patta and New Balance previously dabbled in the 991 series, dropping off a shy pink pair honoring the model's 20th anniversary. That was in 2021.

Now 22 years old as of 2023, the 991 finally got a new addition to the family, the 991v2. The Made in UK model ironically debuted in Italy, and has since enjoyed a spin by Italian fave Stone Island.

It looks like Patta's got next.