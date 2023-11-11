Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Patta & New Balance's Alleged New Sneaker Cleans Up Berry Well

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Patta x any footwear brand rarely disappoints, New Balance especially. From the looks, the pair is back to maintain their streak with a new sneaker collaboration before the year is out.

Apparently, Patta and New Balance teamed up for a 991v2 sneaker collaboration, dressing the shoe in deep purples and neon green hues for an outfit that's — if I may — berry good-looking, to say the least. It sort of reminds me of Stray Rats' New Balance 991 collaboration with a hint of Patta's "Rush Maroon" Air Maxes.

Patta's alleged pairs see suede and leather moments for the upper, while the familiar thick base holds things down on the bottom portion.

Right now, just this single side angle is making its rounds online, showcasing some classic New Balance branding. It's safe to assume that Patta's presence lands on the other side or heels like with past collabs.

Rumored to drop on November 17, Patta and New Balance's 991v2 collaboration will arrive just in time for the holidays, more than likely offered at Patta first, followed by New Balance and stockists' platforms.

We've witnessed Patta deliver New Balance 920s and familial 990v3 sneakers (Malia Obama stays with the latter on foot...what a flex). Patta and New Balance previously dabbled in the 991 series, dropping off a shy pink pair honoring the model's 20th anniversary. That was in 2021.

Now 22 years old as of 2023, the 991 finally got a new addition to the family, the 991v2. The Made in UK model ironically debuted in Italy, and has since enjoyed a spin by Italian fave Stone Island.

It looks like Patta's got next.

​​Shop New Balance sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
M2002RDN
New Balance
$170
Image on Highsnobiety
M 2002 RXJ
New Balance
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
BB550NEA
New Balance
$140
We Recommend
  • jaden smith msftsrep new balance shoe
    EXCLUSIVE: Jaden Smith & New Balance's 0.01 Collab Does the 550 One Better
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Aminé's New Balance Shoe Is Bananas
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    AURALEE & New Balance Serve a Special Sneaker for SS24
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Looks Like Action Bronson Has Another New Balance Shoe Coming (& It's Not a 990)
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Salehe Bembury's Got Another Colorful New Balance Coming Our Way (Maybe)
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • di'orr greenwood nike sb blazer pro
    A Stealthy Di'orr Greenwood x Nike Shoe Sneaks Into the Mix
    • Sneakers
  • telfar gift bag program
    With Its Gifted Bag Program, Telfar's Doing BOGO Its Way
    • Style
  • A$AP Rocky is stylish as he steps out from an evening meeting at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.
    A$AP Rocky Is Already Making Racing Gear Cooler
    • Style
  • nigo nike shoes
    What’re Those Nikes on Your Feet, NIGO?
    • Sneakers
  • patta new balance 991v2
    Patta & New Balance's Alleged New Sneaker Cleans Up Berry Well
    • Sneakers
  • martine rose kendrick lamar baby keem hillbillies collab
    Martine Rose, Kendrick Lamar, & Baby Keem Are Collaborating, Finally
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023