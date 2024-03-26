Sign up to never miss a drop
The Paul Mescal Genre of Outfits

in Style

Paul Mescal's acting chops have earned him nominations for Oscar and Emmy awards but the respective Academies should really be paying attention his his award-worthy gams, which are perpetually on display in a series of looks that might as well be a genre of outfits unto themselves.

Behold the Paul Mescal genre of outfits, wherein the uniform is practical, pragmatic, and more than a little breezy.

Mescal began to demonstrate his very specific way of dressing towards the beginning of March 2024, where weeks of crop tops and athletic shorts culminated in a masterpiece outfit: cropped hoodie with similarly short white shirt underneath, teensy li'l shorts, utilitarian adidas sneakers, wired earbuds, and a bag of Sweetgreen.

It's a look so good that Mescal repeated the feat in late March with basically the exact same outfit. This time, though, he swapped the cap for sunglasses. Same great taste, half the calories.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

The discourse on Mescal's looks is strong. As strong as his lower torso, even.

Firstly, who can't relate? Tiny shorts and Sweetgreen — we've all been there before, right, folks?

Secondly, Mescal's legs have the entirety of pop culture-dedicated social media in what I think can safely be described as "a frenzy." Peep the thirst on one Reddit post at your leisure.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Putting the thighs aside, if that's even possible, Mescal, whose career has been in constant ascension over the past few years, does have a solid grasp on his own style. Off the red carpet, he typically dresses with impressive ease, affecting a consistent approach that's recognizable even in looks that diverge from his landmark uniform.

Notice how even when it's colder, Mescal hits the crop with shortened pants and likeminded layers, adidas sneakers and wired earbuds a must.

He likes to keep the length of his clothes in check and, y'know, it works just great for him. You've gotta respect a guy who how to work with his preferred proportions.

This is a whole genre of dressing and Mescal is setting the pace for other stylish dudes. If you wanna establish your own signature look, ya'll better get busy.

Mescal was most recently blowing minds for potentially co-starring in an Emily Henry rom-com with Ayo Edebiri, the internet's other most-loved person.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

It's a wonder that Mescal's legs aren't even bigger: he clearly doesn't skip leg day, plus he's constantly running through the internet's mind. And clearly eating well, to boot.

