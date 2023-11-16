Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Jean Paul Gaultier, Nike & sacai Are Back on Waffle Duties

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

When images of sacai’s rumored new woven Nike Waffle surfaced earlier this year, few would’ve guessed that Jean Paul Gaultier would be joining them on yet another collaborative venture. But alas, he is.

The famed French designer, who first teamed up with Nike and sacai in early 2022 for a super chunky LDVaporwaffle, is back in the three-way frame for Fall/Winter 2023 for two takes on the Nike's Woven Vaporwaffle sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Dropping exclusively on the JPG website on November 22, Nike x sacai x Jean Paul Gaultier Woven Vaporwaffles, as the name suggests, comprises an entirely interlaced woven upper consisting of varying panels of leather and mesh that sit atop sacai's signature doubled down midsole.

1 / 2
Jean Paul Gaultier

Elsewhere, there’s also a twinned tongue (another norm for sacai) and doubled-up laces for both good measure and that extra dose of pizazz, as if that’s lacking in a three-way JPG sneaker collab anyway.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Typical of many sacai x Nike releases, the JPG Woven Vapor Waffle also arrives in two distinct colorways: white/grey and multi-colored, the latter similar to the hues previously seen on sacai's Nike LDWaffe.

While the timing of JPG's first link-up with Nike and sacai coincided with the latter's creative director, Chitose Abe, guest-designing for JPG Couture. This collab, on the other hand, is kinda out of the blue. That being said, the result is exactly the same: exemplary.

We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    From Sean Wotherspoon to Supreme, Shop this Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Style
  • best american brands Alpha Industries Calvin Klein Converse
    The 30 Brands That Define Americana
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Does Nike Aerogami Mean I'll No Longer Sweat?
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Here's Your Best Look Yet at sacai's Nike Footscapes
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    With Jean Paul Gaultier, Our Not In Paris Collection Has Finally Earned Its (Sailor) Stripes
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    PUMA x Noah, NTS & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • Nike & sacai are joined by Jean Paul Gaultier for its latest Waffle sneaker.
    Jean Paul Gaultier, Nike & sacai Are Back on Waffle Duties
    • Sneakers
  • best Salomon Sneakers
    Salomon's Proving What We Already Knew: Its Colorways Are Top-Tier
    • Sneakers
  • adidas Football's new retro-inspired lifestyle collection is here ahead of next year's European Championships & Copa America.
    adidas’ Retro Football Capsule Comes Messi-Approved
    • Style
  • Stone Island Puffer Jacket
    It's Puffer Jacket Season, And Stone Island Has Some Of The Best
    • Style
  • UNIMATIC watches, Diver watch, luxury watch
    UNIMATIC Is The Microbrand Pushing Watch Design Forward
    • Watches
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023