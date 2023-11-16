Jean Paul Gaultier, Nike & sacai Are Back on Waffle Duties

When images of sacai’s rumored new woven Nike Waffle surfaced earlier this year, few would’ve guessed that Jean Paul Gaultier would be joining them on yet another collaborative venture. But alas, he is.

The famed French designer, who first teamed up with Nike and sacai in early 2022 for a super chunky LDVaporwaffle, is back in the three-way frame for Fall/Winter 2023 for two takes on the Nike's Woven Vaporwaffle sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Dropping exclusively on the JPG website on November 22, Nike x sacai x Jean Paul Gaultier Woven Vaporwaffles, as the name suggests, comprises an entirely interlaced woven upper consisting of varying panels of leather and mesh that sit atop sacai's signature doubled down midsole.

1 / 2 Jean Paul Gaultier

Elsewhere, there’s also a twinned tongue (another norm for sacai) and doubled-up laces for both good measure and that extra dose of pizazz, as if that’s lacking in a three-way JPG sneaker collab anyway.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Typical of many sacai x Nike releases, the JPG Woven Vapor Waffle also arrives in two distinct colorways: white/grey and multi-colored, the latter similar to the hues previously seen on sacai's Nike LDWaffe.

While the timing of JPG's first link-up with Nike and sacai coincided with the latter's creative director, Chitose Abe, guest-designing for JPG Couture. This collab, on the other hand, is kinda out of the blue. That being said, the result is exactly the same: exemplary.