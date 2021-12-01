Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

'Fit Battle: Evan Mock vs. Paul Mescal

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Last night, The Fashion Awards took over London's Royal Albert Hall, where A-listers and industry insiders alike fêted the year in fashion — and paid heartfelt tribute to Virgil Abloh, whose sudden death continues to send aftershocks through culture at large.

Naturally, such a sartorially inclined night saw attendees pull out all the stops.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Evan Mock, the star of HBO's Gossip Girl reboot, went full himbo in Fendi ski pants and a matching monogrammed jacket, which he unzipped for the cameras — granting the paparazzi (and presumably enthused onlookers) a full-on view of his bare chest.

(Later in the night, Mock covered up to present the BFC Foundation Award to Nensi Dojaka, designer-of-the-moment.)

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Another small screen heartthrob, Paul Mescal of Normal People (AKA The Horniest Show on Hulu), took an entirely different approach to getting dressed.

The actor wore a custom Gucci suit, complete with a gold jacquard jacket and flared trousers which, admittedly, were a bit too short. His peach-colored button-up recalled the look of Crayola's outdated "Flesh" crayon, but his watch — a 2021 Cloche de Cartier — was a certifiable win.

Only 100 editions of the rare timepiece were ever produced and sold, a flex that won't go unnoticed by watch enthusiasts.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Both Mock and Mescal have trademarked their own respective styles, on and off the red carpet — the skateboarder-model with his flamboyant, streetwear-smart aesthetic and the actor with his signature gold chain and short-shorts.

Two teen heartthrobs, one red carpet. It's a tough decision, but someone's gotta make it.

As much as I respect Mescal's watch, I have to hand it to Mock for trying something, well... unexpected. Consider the battle won.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
BRAUN x HighsnobietyLogo Cap Black
$45.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Casio G-ShockG-Shock GA-2100-5AER Beige
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
New BalanceML725C Magnet
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Last Radical: Walter Van Beirendonck’s Wild Ride Through Fashion’s Future
  • DIY Piercings? Bad Idea. DIY Pierced Clothing? Badass
  • Jean Paul Gaultier Crowns Fashion’s New Enfant Terrible
  • 10 Years Later, Evan Kinori Is Still Designing for Evan Kinori
  • Paris Couture Week: Firsts, Lasts(?), and Loads of Frill
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now