'Fit Battle: Evan Mock vs. Paul Mescal

Last night, The Fashion Awards took over London's Royal Albert Hall, where A-listers and industry insiders alike fêted the year in fashion — and paid heartfelt tribute to Virgil Abloh, whose sudden death continues to send aftershocks through culture at large.

Naturally, such a sartorially inclined night saw attendees pull out all the stops.

Getty Images / Mike Marsland/WireImage

Evan Mock, the star of HBO's Gossip Girl reboot, went full himbo in Fendi ski pants and a matching monogrammed jacket, which he unzipped for the cameras — granting the paparazzi (and presumably enthused onlookers) a full-on view of his bare chest.

(Later in the night, Mock covered up to present the BFC Foundation Award to Nensi Dojaka, designer-of-the-moment.)

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Another small screen heartthrob, Paul Mescal of Normal People (AKA The Horniest Show on Hulu), took an entirely different approach to getting dressed.

The actor wore a custom Gucci suit, complete with a gold jacquard jacket and flared trousers which, admittedly, were a bit too short. His peach-colored button-up recalled the look of Crayola's outdated "Flesh" crayon, but his watch — a 2021 Cloche de Cartier — was a certifiable win.

Only 100 editions of the rare timepiece were ever produced and sold, a flex that won't go unnoticed by watch enthusiasts.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Both Mock and Mescal have trademarked their own respective styles, on and off the red carpet — the skateboarder-model with his flamboyant, streetwear-smart aesthetic and the actor with his signature gold chain and short-shorts.

Two teen heartthrobs, one red carpet. It's a tough decision, but someone's gotta make it.

As much as I respect Mescal's watch, I have to hand it to Mock for trying something, well... unexpected. Consider the battle won.