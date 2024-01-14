Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Enter PDF's Drake-Approved Paradise of Big Shoes

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

Domenic Formichetti's Project Domenico Formichetti, or PDF for short, staged its Fall/Winter 2024 presentation during men's Milan Fashion Week, bringing fans further into its universe of clothes and puffy shoes.

Yes, PDF's FW24 showcase bestowed us with more padded shoes, including fuzzy boots, new mules, and fresh colorways of the brand's beloved swollen sneakers.

Somebody get Drake on the phone if you haven't already.

The Canadian musician remains a big supporter of the brand's, well, big shoes. In 2023, he frequently wore PDF's thick steppers during his It's All a Blur tour and For All the Dogs rollout. His fandom also included a love for PDF's clothes, too.

I wonder if he already has some PDF FW24 items on his wishlist — if they aren't already in his closet.

PDF's clothes and accessories are as big as its puffy shoes, figuratively and literally. PDF's growing fanbase continues to enjoy the brand's unique pieces like that viral Airpods Max bag, which wasn't a case for your Apple headphones but instead a literal bag.

PDF's apparel often sees nice dye jobs applied on oversized silhouettes, resulting in undeniably cool pieces like colorful baggy cargos, extra roomy coats, and jersey-style sweaters. It's no wonder famously fly celebs like Rihanna, Doja Cat, and Lil Yachty are also fans.

PDF FW24 sees the brand maintain its buzzy coolness with thick statement layers for the fall season. Bright hues and prints, like camouflage and plaid, decorate baggy denims and spacious jackets. Throw in PDF's puffy shoes, and well, PDF's FW24 become a big style affair.

Other FW24 highlights include the brand's trompe l'oeil pieces, including this one beanie which is already looking to be the next hit with PDF's fans when it drops.

With celebrity backing and cool statement pieces, PDF is not one to sleep on — even if its shoes do remind you of wearable pillows.

