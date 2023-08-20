Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Drake's Latest Thique Shoes Are All Puff & PDF

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

On or off-stage, Drake's "It's All A Blur" tour style is arguably just as entertaining as the concerts themselves. Bloody aprons. What feels like endless leather baggies. Dog masks for, well, all the dogs.

Another piece that Drake can't seem to get enough of during his tour is dummy thicc shoes. In addition to his go-to fleece Loewe steppers, The Boy continues to up his puffy shoe game with more inflated shoes like those VAVA boots (worn with the Jeezy-inspired tee) and walkable clouds by PDF Channel.

Indeed. Domenico Formichetti's PDF Channel is advancing Drake's inflated shoe supremacy and fashion's bloated sneaker craze, having cooked up a couple of custom Kumo shoes designed with sneaker customizer Silni.

You may have scrolled past the PDF Channel's creations once or twice before on social media. It's known for its cool apparel and unique, coveted accessories, including extra-pumped footwear like the pairs custom-made for Drake.

On the subject of the musician's custom Kumos, Drake sported orange camo renditions while debuting his viral new, Thugnificent-level hairdo featuring pretty-in-pink clips. Oh, Drake. That's all we can say.

Up close looks reveal suede for the camouflage upper and solid-colored midsole, while fuzzy laces top it all off.

Drake also owns a cloud-themed PDF Channel shoe (again specially made for the Champagne Papi), with these equally-thick iterations receiving seemingly leather treatments and another set of fluffy shoe laces.

Well, now he's got shoes to match his Nothing Was the Same cover and his extravagant private jet designed by the late Virgil Abloh. Or Drake could even throw on the stompers with his sweltering NOCTA Fleece, and boom, Drake's got a cozy 'fit on his hands.

  • Image on Highsnobiety

