Pedro Pascal x Omar Apollo: Dream Blunt Rotation Come True

What else is there to say? Pedro Pascal and Omar Apollo were seen literally just vibing late on October 24 while out in New York City. That's what we're working with.

The two handsome dudes were spotted mid-hang, with Pascal wearing effectively the same outfit he'd worn to Electric Lady Studio earlier in the week, down to his unassuming New Balance shoes. Potential musical team-up in the works? Omar Apollo feat. Pedro Pascal? Hmmm?

Or maybe it's something deeper, as some fans were quick to speculate.

Now, far be it for us to suggest that Omar Apollo and Pedro Pascal are dating, just 'cuz they were out late in New York. Sometimes, dudes are just doing dude stuff.

But the heart wants what it wants and Apollo has been connected to some pretty influential fellas over the years, so.

Both guys have been having huge years, either way. Beyond his landmark LOEWE campaign, Omar Apollo just received the Inspira Award from the Hispanic Heritage Awards while Pedro, well, 2023 has just been Pedro Pascal's year.

Between stylish outings that've got the internet calling him "daddy," Pascal had time to star in The Last of Us, one of 2023's Big TV Shows, and even joined pal Bad Bunny on-stage at SNL, performing in a few skits and potentially committing a union faux pas.

Remember that Pascal is a member of SAG-AFTRA, which is still striking, you know.

No love for scabs but perhaps there's some clause in Pascal's contract that allows him to appear on live TV? Who's to say, I certainly ain't a Hollywood agent.

What I am, is a big fan of the Pedro Pascal/Omar Apollo pairing, regardless of further connotation. Patiently awaiting Pascal's debut single, now.