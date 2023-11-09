EXCLUSIVE: Arachnophobes Beware! BornxRaised's Dr. Martens Come Pre-Webbed

BornxRaised and Dr. Martens are in cahoots for Fall/Winter 2023, teaming up to launch a take on the latter’s 1461 3-eye shoe informed by the former's unique and distinct perspective.

Dropping alongside BornxRaised’s forthcoming holiday collection, the retooled Dr. Martens 1461 3-eye arrives with everything we’ve come to expect of one of the British label’s most epochal boots — the yellow Goodyear welt stitch, durable outsole, smooth leather — but with the addition of some inherently BornxRaised tweaks.

Take the laser-etched spiderwebs, for instance, which dress the shoe’s heel, or the neatly stitched crosses that adorn the toe box. The shoe’s smooth black leather is then contrasted with a biscuit-colored base and decorated with BornxRaised’s motif etched at the heel.

The BornxRaised x Dr. Martens 1461 shoe, which releases on November 10 (12pm PST), is the latest in a string of collaborative releases from the LA-based streetwear label since the passing of its co-founder Chris “Spanto” Printup earlier this year.

1 / 2 Dr. Martens

Soon after Spanto’s sudden death, BornxRaised released a commemorative collaboration alongside Levi’s, a capsule that paid homage to the designer and his family roots.

The following month, BornxRaised revealed a Spanto-inspired Stüssy collaboration before finally releasing its Nike SB Dunk which was initially postponed out of respect for Spanto's family and friends.

BornxRaised’s new Dr. Martens collaboration, though, isn’t a direct homage to Spanto, but it is certainly just as good. Suppose the only people this collaboration isn't for is, well, the arachnophobes out there. Sorry!