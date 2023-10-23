Pedro Pascal Even Makes Beat Up Sneakers Look Great

At risk of sounding like some sort of Pedro Pascal-obsessed broken record: Pedro Pascal’s looking absolutely great again, isn't he?

Pascal, who has made a habit of looking cool as heck over the past 12 months, has once again shown his excellent eye for personal style by taking a dead normal outfit — a leather jacket, black sweater, and denim jeans — and elevating it with a pair of beat up New Balance sneakers.

Getty Images / Gotham / Contributor

The footwear, which appears to be a pair of well-loved 237s, takes Pascal’s normcore outfit and flips it into something a lot cooler as he headed to a SNL afterparty in New York City on October 21.

In truth, ever since Pascal’s rise to prominence after playing Joel Miller in HBO’s dystopian drama The Last Of Us earlier this year, his style has been a constant topic of discussion.

Back in May, the 48-year-old graced this year’s Met Gala wearing a daring Valentino ensemble that threw his knees into the spotlight, that after showing the world just how great someone can look while wearing a cropped cardigan. Who knew?

In my opinion, Pascal’s best look came the week after the Met at the photocall for season three of The Mandalorian as meandered down the red carpet wearing a wonderfully seventies-looking Acne Studios ensemble.

Of course, not every Pascal look has to stand out and his most recent outfit (the beat up New Balance one) is a prime example of that.

After all, style isn't always the most daring, the most outlandish, or the most expensive look, it can often be as simple as one single item elevating a relatively normal outfit, which is exactly the case with Pascal’s beat up New Balance.