Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Pedro Pascal Even Makes Beat Up Sneakers Look Great

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

At risk of sounding like some sort of Pedro Pascal-obsessed broken record: Pedro Pascal’s looking absolutely great again, isn't he?

Pascal, who has made a habit of looking cool as heck over the past 12 months, has once again shown his excellent eye for personal style by taking a dead normal outfit — a leather jacket, black sweater, and denim jeans — and elevating it with a pair of beat up New Balance sneakers.

The footwear, which appears to be a pair of well-loved 237s, takes Pascal’s normcore outfit and flips it into something a lot cooler as he headed to a SNL afterparty in New York City on October 21.

In truth, ever since Pascal’s rise to prominence after playing Joel Miller in HBO’s dystopian drama The Last Of Us earlier this year, his style has been a constant topic of discussion.

Back in May, the 48-year-old graced this year’s Met Gala wearing a daring Valentino ensemble that threw his knees into the spotlight, that after showing the world just how great someone can look while wearing a cropped cardigan. Who knew?

In my opinion, Pascal’s best look came the week after the Met at the photocall for season three of The Mandalorian as meandered down the red carpet wearing a wonderfully seventies-looking Acne Studios ensemble.

Of course, not every Pascal look has to stand out and his most recent outfit (the beat up New Balance one) is a prime example of that.

After all, style isn't always the most daring, the most outlandish, or the most expensive look, it can often be as simple as one single item elevating a relatively normal outfit, which is exactly the case with Pascal’s beat up New Balance.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Wool Blend Inlaid Knit Cr
Highsnobiety HS05
$140
Image on Highsnobiety
Loose Fit Jeans
Acne Studios
$480
Image on Highsnobiety
XT-Quest 2
Salomon
$205
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Sneakers of 2023... So Far
    • Style
  • boots and shorts
    In The Name of Logic, Explain My Love For Big Boots With Shorts
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Our Favorite New Balance Sneakers to Buy Right Now
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    We've Scoured Summer Sales For The Best Sneakers Under $100
    • Style
  • sneakers with suit guide feature Adidas Converse New Balance
    The Best Sneakers to Wear With a Suit on Any Occasion
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • leather boots
    From Huge Stompers to Casual Classics, 15 Leather Boots for Fall
    • Footwear
  • CDG & New Balance's 1906R has been given a release date.
    CDG’s Techy New Balances Are Here At Last
    • Sneakers
  • samuel ross hublot collab 2023
    Samuel Ross & Hublot Return With a Bang (Big Bang Tourbillon, That Is)
    • Watches
  • sampha the north face
    The North Face Sets Off On An Expedition With Sampha
    • Sports
    • sponsored
  • Pedro Pascal is making a case for beat up sneakers.
    Pedro Pascal Even Makes Beat Up Sneakers Look Great
    • Style
  • di'orr greenwood nike sb dunk high
    First Skate Decks, Now Di’Orr Greenwood’s Designing Colorful Dunks
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023