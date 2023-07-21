The New Faces of LOEWE Are Omar Apollo & Christian Grey Himself

LOEWE's Fall/Winter 2023 menswear collection isn't as wild as the women's line — cartoon shoes, anyone? — but it is packed with saucy, textural intrigue. And who better to bring that ethos to life than multihyphenate musician Omar Apollo and Golden Globe-nominated actor Jamie Dornan, perhaps known as Christian Grey of 50 Shades film fame?

In the David Sims-lensed imagery, Apollo and Dornan cradle what the press release describes as "symbolic objects" like paintbrushes and flowers while showing off creative director JW Anderson's latest LOEWE looks.

Tired of this record-boiling heat? Well, LOEWE suggests that we have a winter of fuzzy wool and washed-out denim in store.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And, should the heat hold (as it most likely will)? LOEWE is covering its bases with slinky tanktops and branded long johns that you can wear bare-chested. That's the best way to show off that LOEWE waistband, you know.

As the current hottest brand on the planet, LOEWE ought to know that it has a good thing going. Even if not, there's confidence expressed through the appreciably wearable overcoats, shirts, and jeans, all indicative of an effortless approach to daily style.

LOEWE explains that its seasonal campaign is intended to pay homage to Julien Nguyen, the young artist whose color-drenched illustrations inspired LOEWE's Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

The inspiration is intended to be made clear through the visually stirring garments but also in the "blunt directness" of the campaign's presentation: LOEWE's seasonal clothes and accessories are highlighted in unpretentious, soft-focus imagery as if the garments and celebrity models are in an IRL still-life painting.

The LOEWE campaign is a worthy feather in the cap of both its stars. Omar Apollo completed a sizeable tour in 2022, hitting big festivals like Something in the Water and Coachella in the meanwhile, while Jamie Dornan starred in drama series The Tourist for MAX.