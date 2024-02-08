Chequebooks Out: Pharrell's Second LV Drop Is Here

The second drop of Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2024 menswear collection is arriving and, if it's anything like the first drop, we’ve got a lot to look forward to.

Pharrell’s debut offering as Louis Vuitton’s menswear creative director, the first introduction to the collection, was a spectacle to say the least.

In case you need your memory refreshing (we’ll forgive you, it was shown over six months ago) the collection included a gospel choir, million-dollar bags, Pharrell's new "Damoflauge" print (a camouflage-colored Damier pattern), a Jay-Z performance, and much more.

But just because the fashion show is over that doesn’t mean that all is said and done. The subsequent product releases have been (almost) equally as exciting.

The first drop of the SS24 season featured products that, for lack of a better word, were wild.

Leather sandwich bags with a $3k+ price tag, shearling boots that leave bear prints behind them, $150k crocodile leather jackets… there was a lot to digest in that first release — as you can see in our ranking of the best products.

This succeeding drop, launching in LV stores and its online shop on February 8, promises to expand on this selection.

The French luxury house has promised that the iconic Monogram leather Speedy bag, one of the standout items from Pharrell’s first collection, will be arriving in brown, joining the brightly-colored Speedys from the last drop.

Plus, there will be more of the LV Damier print, one of the main features of the SS24 collection, used to embellish refined tailored suits.

If we've learned anything from Pharrell's product offerings so far, it's that LV shops are about to be hit with lots of exotic fabrics, checkerboard prints, and eye-watering price tags.