Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Chequebooks Out: Pharrell's Second LV Drop Is Here

in StyleWords By Tom Barker

The second drop of Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2024 menswear collection is arriving and, if it's anything like the first drop, we’ve got a lot to look forward to. 

Pharrell’s debut offering as Louis Vuitton’s menswear creative director, the first introduction to the collection, was a spectacle to say the least.

In case you need your memory refreshing (we’ll forgive you, it was shown over six months ago) the collection included a gospel choir, million-dollar bags, Pharrell's new "Damoflauge" print (a camouflage-colored Damier pattern), a Jay-Z performance, and much more. 

But just because the fashion show is over that doesn’t mean that all is said and done. The subsequent product releases have been (almost) equally as exciting. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

The first drop of the SS24 season featured products that, for lack of a better word, were wild. 

Leather sandwich bags with a $3k+ price tag, shearling boots that leave bear prints behind them, $150k crocodile leather jackets… there was a lot to digest in that first release — as you can see in our ranking of the best products

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This succeeding drop, launching in LV stores and its online shop on February 8, promises to expand on this selection. 

The French luxury house has promised that the iconic Monogram leather Speedy bag, one of the standout items from Pharrell’s first collection, will be arriving in brown, joining the brightly-colored Speedys from the last drop.

Plus, there will be more of the LV Damier print, one of the main features of the SS24 collection, used to embellish refined tailored suits.

If we've learned anything from Pharrell's product offerings so far, it's that LV shops are about to be hit with lots of exotic fabrics, checkerboard prints, and eye-watering price tags.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-Kayano 14
ASICS
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
Long-Sleeve Pulled Neck P
Martine Rose
$295
Image on Highsnobiety
Sil Waist Bag
and wander
$175
We Recommend
  • Justin Timberlake best songs
    The Best 20 Justin Timberlake Songs Ever (so far)
    • Culture
  • Pharrell Williams wearing a big hat
    Louis Vuitton's New Creative Director is also One of the Richest People in Hip-Hop
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Ungatekeeping The Best Hip-Hop Producers You Should Know About In 2024
    • Street Style
  • Highsnobiety App
    The 11 Best Sneaker Apps to Stay on Top of Every Drop in 2024
    • Sneakers
  • Cargo Pants
    This Post Carries Precious Cargo (Pants)
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Crocs Classic Geometric Clogs.
    Crocs' Geometric Clog Is Mad Trippy
    • Sneakers
  • best bookshops in london
    Where To Hunt for Rare Books in London
    • Design
  • Louis Vuitton
    Chequebooks Out: Pharrell's Second LV Drop Is Here
    • Style
  • AC Milan x PLEASURES x PUMA
    AC Milan's New Fourth Kit Is a PLEASURE(S) On the Eyes
    • Style
  • Memphy HX34
    Meet Fashion's New It-Girl: The Stylish DJ Memphy
    • Culture
  • Hiking Patrol FW24.
    Hiking Patrol's Label Is Unapologetically Quiet Outdoor
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024