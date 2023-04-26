Sign up to never miss a drop
Pharrell's Got Sambas In Several Flavors

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

Pharrell's Humanrace hopped on the Samba wave back in December, dropping two calm schemes featuring some extended tongue action plus apparel options on the side. Now, the musician is back with eight more Sambas because why not?

The newly-appointed Louis Vuitton menswear creative director unveiled his forthcoming Humanrace x adidas Samba collection, which sees the popular silhouette rendered in several bright schemes.

The shoes, which were positioned to mimic a color wheel in the teaser, appeared in red, pink, yellow, orange, lilac, charcoal, white, and terracotta. We caught first glimpses of the lilac pairs last week, as teased in-hand by @arab_lincoln.

With his Something in the Water music festival but days away, the musician naturally offers first dibs to attendees at the Virginia Beach event as part of an exclusive pre-launch. But here's the thing: only the red, pink, yellow, orange, and lilac will be up for grabs.

There's also a global launch of Humanrace and adidas' websites scheduled for May 6, and again only the schemes mentioned earlier will be available.

The remaining colors — charcoal, white, and terracotta — will be released later, according to the musician's Instagram teaser.

We knew Pharrell had a colorful aura (listen to him and Lil Uzi Vert's "Neon Guts" for reference), and now he's got eight sneakers to his name to vouch for it.

