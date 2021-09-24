Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Pharrell's Humanrace Is Now a Clothing Brand, Too

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style
Pharrell Williams's perpetually sold-out brand, Humanrace, is about to restock — and drop clothing, too.

On September 27, a line of Humanrace merchandise dropped exclusively at SSENSE. The latest installment in Pharrell's longstanding adidas partnership — the Humanrace Sičhona sneaker — will also debut via the luxury retailer.

Of course, fans will also be able to cop Humanrace skincare. In just a few days, SSENSE will stock Pharrell's beloved three-step routine: Rice Powder Cleanser, Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator, and Humidifying Cream.

The merchandise appears to be an extension of Pharrell's newly unveiled installation at SSENSE Montréal.

HumanraceRice Powder Cleanser
$45.00
Dubbed House of Humanrace, the site-specific project is exactly what its title suggests. The immersive space guides visitors through the brand experience including product, specially commissioned artwork, and a collection of Pharrell's most prized possessions, curated by none other than Tyler, the Creator.

HumanraceLotus Enzyme Exfoliator
$30.25
$55.00
SSENSE's move to stock Humanrace is wise. The brand's products often sell out within minutes (um, have you seen how flawless Pharrell's skin is?!), and skincare is a category that's thrived throughout the pandemic.

HumanraceHumidifying Cream
$50
Though it remains to be seen whether Humanrace clothing performs, the pieces go beyond mere merch. Instead of simply slapping a logo onto a shirt, Pharrell and SSENSE offer clean basics — including cropped trousers and a work jacket, rare sights in merch lineups  — that commemorate Humanrace in a thoughtful way.

Pharrell is 48-years-old (lies!), but from the look of his skin, he might as well be a newborn baby. Glowing and talented, the artist himself is reason enough to add Humanrace to both your closet and medicine cabinet.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
