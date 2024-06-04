Rise & Shine! Pharrell's First Louis Vuitton Fragrance Is Here

One year after joining Louis Vuitton as men's creative director, Pharrell Williams is making his mark on the maison's fragrance line.

On June 19, Louis Vuitton will release its first scent created under Pharrell's direction. Enter LVERS, an eau de parfum that bloomed from a creative dialogue between Pharrell and Louis Vuitton's in-house perfumer, Jacques Cavallier Belletrud.

The duo looked up — specifically, at the sun — for inspiration. According to a press release, Pharrell often uses light as a "metaphor for love and a source of life and motivation across human experiences." Indeed, life and light are inextricably linked — Belletrud noted that photosynthesis is "the starting point for everything."

LVERS translates the life-giving power of sunlight into scent. Galbanum (a resin often described as spicy and green) expresses beams of early-morning light, while cedarwood nods to centuries-old forests that continue to grow, thanks to the sun.

1 / 1 Louis Vuitton

Notes of invigorating bergamot and creamy sandalwood complete the fragrance, described by the brand as "a spray of sunlight distilled in a bottle."

Speaking of bottles — no detail went unnoticed under Pharrell's watchful eye. The LVERS bottle, coated with a iridescent finish, is just as radiant as the scent.

1 / 2 Louis Vuitton

Pharrell also designed accessories to accompany the perfume. A travel case and fragrance trunk are crafted in Louis Vuitton's Damoflage motif, a streetwear-inspired twist on LV's Damier print that Pharrell introduced in his debut collection for the house.

While LVERS is Pharrell's first olfactive creation for Louis Vuitton, he's not new to the world of fragrance. Back in 2014, he launched Girl, a unisex scent that launched at Dover Street Market. Since then, the perfume has become a cult favorite among fragrance lovers (celebrity-backed fragrances aren't readily embraced by scent snobs).

Something tell us LVERS is headed down the same path — but only time will tell.