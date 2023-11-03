Sign up to never miss a drop
Salomon's Leather XT-6 Is a Best of Both Worlds Situation

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert
If there's any single Salomon sneaker that speaks to Salomon's contemporary legacy, it's the XT-6. Salomon's humble trail runner is a veritable fashion icon now, a collaborative maven and delicious appetizer for whetting the palette of the Salomon-curious, perhaps leading them towards more advanced menu items.

Salomon's XT-6 Expanse offers more mixed-material intrigue than its more technical siblings but the sneaker remains pretty classically technical, leaning primarily into functional fabrics over organic makeups.

Or so it did, until Salomon's XT-6 Expanse Leather stepped in to shake up the situation.

The new XT-6 swaps breathability for cold weather comfort, wearing a mixture of grain leather and suede across its upper panels.

Ostensibly, the idea is that this is Salomon's most winter-friendly XT-6 yet, aside from some GORE-TEX forebears. But the XT-6 Expanse Leather is actually so much better than that, because it blends the utilitarian appeal of Salomon's signature low-top runner with the buy-it-for-life ethos of leather, yielding a shoe that crosses boundaries.

Most of the trail runners on the market don't exactly improve with wear. That's not a deign flaw but a fact of life: the more you wear a shoe, the more it gets worn down.

But one especially cool thing about Salomon's leather XT-6 is that, whatever it lacks in waterproofing (and these things are designed to resist at least some moisture) it makes up for in day-over-day growth. These things will only look cooler the more beat-up they get.

Currently available only at select retailers for $200, the leather Salomon XT-6 shoes follow a brief string of appreciably textural Salomon sneakers, ranging from Phileo's touchable collab to MM6 Maison Margiela's funky Salomon waders.

The more the merrier, I say. If there's any real improvement to be made to Salomon's already beautifully streamlined shoes, it's that they can be more inviting on a material level.

