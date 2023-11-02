Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

The Story of Pixar: From Building Computers to 18 Academy Award Wins

in CultureWords By Tom Barker
Sign up to never miss a drop

Roughly every two years, the number of transistors in a computer chip doubles along with the capabilities of our computers, according to Moore's Law — a prediction that invigorated Pixar's founders and almost bankrupted it.

A company that had the foresight to know digital animation would take over the film industry, Pixar had to wait for technology to play catch-up before it could become the huge institution it is today and change the face of filmmaking.

While its founders hedged their bets on the power of digital animation, dreaming of the day that a whole feature film could be made through a computer, it has a turbulent history that involves Star Wars creator George Lucas, Steve Jobs, and a wildly expensive computer.

With the Pixar x Highsnobiety collection releasing on November 3, a celebration of the company's history as a pioneer of CGI and animation, we've dived into the lesser-known history of the company. Along with exclusive archival imagery shared by Pixar, we look at how the animation studio behind iconic films such as Disney and Pixar's Toy Story (1995), Finding Nemo (2003), and Ratatouille (2007) was built.

The Lucasfilm Company

The Graphics Group of George Lucas' Lucasfilm company, where the Star Wars creator brought together a number of the leading researchers in computer graphics, was the first incarnation of Pixar.

"He created his own island, a community that embraced film and computers but pledged an alliance to neither of the prevailing cultures that defined those businesses," writes Pixar co-founder Edwin Catmull in his book Creativity, Inc. (2014) about Lucasfilm and its 4,700-acre Skywalker Ranch complex.

The Graphics Group was responsible for working on special effects in the Catmull-led Computer Division of Lucasfilm, which was tasked with finding new ways that computers can aid in the filmmaking process. It was here where, after around four years of development, the computer that Pixar would be named after was invented.

The Pixar Image Computer was a creation ahead of its time, making computer graphics and image processing possible on the same device for the first time with what was, in those days, supercomputer speeds.

However, for all its cutting-edge innovation, there was still a long way to go before a fully computer-animated film was possible. The team at the Graphics Group needed more time (and Moore's Law to do its work) before that could be the case. But finding time was about to become difficult, as George Lucas was running out of money to fund his company's Graphics Group.

Steve Jobs and The Pixar Image Computer

No longer able to fund them due to a costly divorce, George Lucas was looking to sell the Computer Division and the team behind the Pixar Image Computer decided to form a spin-off company.

Together, Alvy Ray Smith and Edwin Catmull got the 38 other members of the Graphics Group (each of which would own a percentage of the company) to join them as they started looking for investors. Planning to build and sell Pixar Image Computers, they were rejected by 35 venture capitalists and had serious discussions with 10 large corporations, all of which broke down.

Eventually, they turned to Steve Jobs who had recently just left his company, Apple. Lucasfilm had rejected the young entrepreneur's offer three months earlier but he had become their only hope. They shook hands on a lower offer than the one they had previously discussed ($10 million for 59% of the company) in 1986 and Pixar as a company was born.

However, this is far from being Pixar as we know it. This was mostly a hardware company and it wasn't even working majoritively in film. When the deal was covered in the LA Times on February 8, 1986, it reported that: "Filmmaking is seen as a minute market for the specialized computer and software. The Pixar Image Computer, which performs complex graphics operations, has applications in medicine, printing, geophysics and other areas."

The computer, which initially retailed for a staggering $135,000, was particularly useful in medicine. The company invented software that could manipulate CAT scan data and do volumetric rendering for medical imaging — a big advancement for the medical industry. "Nobody had ever seen anything like this. Now it's fairly commonplace, but most people don't know Pixar invented that," writes Steve Jobs of the technology inTo Infinity and Beyond!: The Story of Pixar Animation Studios (2007).

Pixar's Break in Filmmaking

While it was selling its hyper-powerful computer to all kinds of different industries, the team at Pixar was still dedicated to creating its own films.

Back when it was part of Lucasfilm, the team had some success with getting computer-generated movie sequences into major films. There was a minute-long "Genesis" sequence in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982), the first completely computer-generated sequence in a feature film, followed by a sequence in Return of the Jedi (1983). "While a couple of minutes is a long way from a couple of hours, we knew we had Moore's Law on our side," Alvy Ray Smith later wrote, and with the belief that things would pick up, the team continued to have the end goal of creating a fully animated film.

In 1986, it debuted the Luxo Jr. at SIGGRAPH, a short film featuring a lamp that you will recognize today from the opening sequence in every Pixar film. It got rave reviews, with Steve Jobs later saying, “Our film was the only one that had art to it, not just good technology."

"Luxo Jr. was a film in the new medium of computer animation, but it conveyed all of the emotion of traditional animation through its (wordless) story," Christine Freeman, Sr. Historian at Pixar, tells Highsnobiety. "Audiences understood this and it is the first fully computer-animated film nominated for an Oscar in the Short Film category."

pixar history
pixar history
Pixar, Pixar

Luxo Jr. was also followed up by more short films such as the academy-award-winning Tin Toy (1988), Red's Dream (1987), and Knick Knack (1989). And, thanks to its award-winning technology, Pixar had a hand in creating scenes for Disney films such as Beauty and the Beast (1991) and Aladdin (1992).

But, despite all the accolades it received and the films it helped produce, the company had some big money problems.

"Pixar, at that point, was still a hardware company. And Pixar was a lousy hardware company," wrote Alvy Ray Smith. "We failed several times over our first five years. That's failure measured the usual way: We ran out of money and couldn't pay our bills or our employees." Steve Jobs eventually poured an estimated $50 million into the company, and reportedly tried to sell up three times between 1987 and 1991 but "he could never quite bring himself to part with us," according to Edwin Catmull.

Then in 1991, it all paid off. The time had come when every part of a full-length feature film could be animated on a computer, the dream for those who had worked at Lucasfilm all those years ago was possible. Moore's Law had come to the rescue and Pixar had the resources for a fully animated movie. And Disney had agreed to make and distribute it.

Toy Story (1995) is not only the first full-length film that Pixar ever created but it's also the first full-length feature film to be made through computer animation alone. It solidified Pixar as a full-blown movie studio with a record-breaking film that brought huge profits. To date, the Toy Story franchise alone has grossed more than $3.3 billion and Pixar has won 18 Academy Awards, 10 Golden Globe Awards, and 11 Grammy Awards — not bad for a lousy hardware company.

Shop Pixar x Highsnobiety

Image on Highsnobiety
PIC T-Shirt
Highsnobiety x Pixar
$70
Image on Highsnobiety
Varsity Jacket Black
Highsnobiety x Pixar
$330
Image on Highsnobiety
Sequence Hoodie
Highsnobiety x Pixar
$130
Image on Highsnobiety
Logo T-Shirt
Highsnobiety x Pixar
$70
Image on Highsnobiety
Keychain
Highsnobiety x Pixar
$30
Image on Highsnobiety
Logo Hoodie
Highsnobiety x Pixar
$130
Image on Highsnobiety
Socks
Highsnobiety x Pixar
$20
Image on Highsnobiety
Mug
Highsnobiety x Pixar
$30
Image on Highsnobiety
Logo Cap
Highsnobiety x Pixar
$50
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Pixar, STORY. mfg & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Untold Story of Dover Street Market’s Rose Bakery
    • Culture
  • vilebrequin archive main image
    St. Tropez, Sun & Motorsport: The Story of a Revolutionary Swimwear Label
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Junya Watanabe SS24 Debuted 18 Collabs (Seriously)
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    You Can't Just Read Our Winnie Harlow Cover Story, You Can Shop It Too
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Walter Chiapponi front row at Loewe Spring/Summer 2024 runway show
    News Flash: Fashion Still Run By White Men 
    • Style
  • Photos of Brain Dead & Oakley's collaborative Sub Zero & Eye Jacket sunglasses and Paguro Slides
    Ice Cold: Brain Dead & Oakley Collab on a '90s Classic
    • Style
  • pixar history
    The Story of Pixar: From Building Computers to 18 Academy Award Wins
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Pixar, STORY. mfg & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • best saucony sneakers
    Saucony Is On a Winning Streak
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's denim 550 & 580 sneakers for Fall/Winter 2023.
    Patchwork Denim Is a Great Look For New Balance's 580 & 550
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023