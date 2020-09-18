Will the Playstation 5 Be This Year's Biggest Resale Grail?

Sony held a live showcase this week, during which the tech giant finally unveiled the release date and price for the Playstation 5. The highly-anticipated next-generation console will drop on November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea, while the rest of the world will have to wait until November 19.

Both a digital edition of the PS5 and a regular edition will release in November, with the digital edition price set at $399 and the regular edition, complete with Blu-ray drive, at $499. As an inevitable holiday season must-have, pre-release interest in the console suggests that this could be one of the biggest tech releases of 2020, if not the decade.

With that the case, it's likely that many are already turning their gaze to Playstation 5 resale pages to avoid an L and in turn, save Christmas. Though not available to purchase at StockX just yet, we'd advise keeping an eye on that buy button if you want to ensure you secure the PS5. It's perhaps too early to say how the regular or PS5 resale prices will compare, but that will also be something you can monitor via the platform.

The Playstation 5 has an AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz, 16GB of GDDR6 memory, a custom RDNA 2 AMD GPU, custom 825GB SSD, 8K support, and a 4K UHD Blu-ray drive.

Keep an eye on Playstation 5 resale prices below.

SONY PS5 Playstation 5 Blu-Ray Edition Console $570 Buy at StockX

SONY PS5 Playstation 5 Digital Edition Console $570 Buy at StockX

