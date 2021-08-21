This Keith Haring Polaroid Turns Your Party Photos Into Art

We all thought that having a phone camera would kill the traditional camera. Well, phone cameras are getting better every year and we all still would rather use the real thing. Sure, it's convenient to be able to snap 100 photos every hour, but experts say that 90% of our photos are never even seen again. We made that up, but it sounds plausible. One way to give every photo meaning is copping a good old Polaroid camera and this Polaroid x Keith Haring collaboration makes the camera even more desirable.

Something will always be exciting about seeing your images printed before your eyes and it makes for the perfect memento of a special occasion. If you're looking to add a unique twist to your snaps, though, Polaroid x Keith Haring is your ticket. Including both a camera and film, the partnership sees Haring's unmistakable figures form the frame around your polaroid pics as well as the detailing against a bold, red Polaroid Now camera.

Shop Polaroid x Keith Haring below.

Polaroid Keith Haring Polaroid Now 2021 $166 Buy at HHV

Polaroid Keith Haring Color Film for i-Type 2021 $166 Buy at HHV

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.