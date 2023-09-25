Stüssy x Clarks Looks Vegas-Ready

In between deliveries of its Fall/Winter 2023 collection, Stüssy still makes time for its collaborations. Following projects with Tekla and Nike, the California brand links with Clarks Original for a good old fashion game of cards.

On September 25, the pair teased first looks at their forthcoming collaboration, which looks quite Vegas-worthy. The preview shows an obscure black Clarks silhouette stamped with traditional card symbols: a club and diamond for one foot and a spade and heart for the other.

We're waiting for the brands to reveal more details, including the silhouette (looks like a laceless Wallabee) and whether more pieces will accompany the collab. However, Stüssy and Clarks Originals were generous enough to give us a release date: September 29.

Fans can expect Stüssy x Clarks Originals to land on Stüssy's website and at select chapter stores this Friday (10 AM PST sharp).

Like its fellow collaborator, Clarks has also kept busy with several partnerships this year as its footwear continues to embrace a newfound popularity.

We've witnessed the brand combine minds with the likes of Aleali May's MAYDE, sacai, and KITH x adidas (remember this three-way?). Not to mention, it's got Martine Rose on its team as its first guest creative director.

Honestly, given Stüssy and Clarks' strong positions in streetwear and knack for collaborative endeavors, it wasn't a matter of whether the two would link up. More like, when's it going to happen? September 29, in case you forgot.

Until then, Blackjack, anyone?