The Powerpuff Girls Are Getting Their Own Nike Dunk

The Powerpuff Girls are some of the best characters to have ever graced the Cartoon Network and, finally, they're getting their just desserts. There are two ongoing Powerpuff Girls reboots in the works and, apparently, to coincide, Nike SB is celebrating the triplets' return with a collaborative Dunk sneaker.

Only very loose rumors of The Powerpuff Girls' purported Nike Dunk exist and neither Cartoon Network nor Nike have confirmed that the sneaker is actually in development.

However, it'd certainly be a worthy trophy to commemorate the return of a fan-favorite show, especially given the volume of Powerpuff Girls content supposedly being produced for 2023.

The variety of mockups, imagined in bright Powerpuff-appropriate colors and embroidered with big cartoon eyes, suggest further veracity to the rumors of a collaborative set of sneakers. Presumably named after Bubbles, Blossom & Buttercup, the three shoes are expected to release in December 2023 by sneaker leakers.

There are a pair of separate Powerpuff Girls shows in the works, apparently, as both the CW and Cartoon Network are developing their own reboots — live-action and animated, respectively — of Craig McCracken's beloved animated series.

McCracken's Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends is also set to return on Cartoon Network, according to a release issued by parent company Warner Bros, though it'll be targeted at a younger, preschool-aged audience.

“The Hanna-Barbera homecoming of Craig was an opportunity we could not pass up,” Sam Register, President of Cartoon Network Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, said therein.

“Along with his unparalleled sense of fun and imagination, he’s bringing two of his greatest works in The Powerpuff Girls and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends and we are so excited for these characters to be a part of the new legacy taking shape at the studio.”

