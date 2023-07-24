Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

The Powerpuff Girls Are Getting Their Own Nike Dunk

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

The Powerpuff Girls are some of the best characters to have ever graced the Cartoon Network and, finally, they're getting their just desserts. There are two ongoing Powerpuff Girls reboots in the works and, apparently, to coincide, Nike SB is celebrating the triplets' return with a collaborative Dunk sneaker.

Only very loose rumors of The Powerpuff Girls' purported Nike Dunk exist and neither Cartoon Network nor Nike have confirmed that the sneaker is actually in development.

However, it'd certainly be a worthy trophy to commemorate the return of a fan-favorite show, especially given the volume of Powerpuff Girls content supposedly being produced for 2023.

The variety of mockups, imagined in bright Powerpuff-appropriate colors and embroidered with big cartoon eyes, suggest further veracity to the rumors of a collaborative set of sneakers. Presumably named after Bubbles, Blossom & Buttercup, the three shoes are expected to release in December 2023 by sneaker leakers.

There are a pair of separate Powerpuff Girls shows in the works, apparently, as both the CW and Cartoon Network are developing their own reboots — live-action and animated, respectively — of Craig McCracken's beloved animated series.

McCracken's Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends is also set to return on Cartoon Network, according to a release issued by parent company Warner Bros, though it'll be targeted at a younger, preschool-aged audience.

“The Hanna-Barbera homecoming of Craig was an opportunity we could not pass up,” Sam Register, President of Cartoon Network Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, said therein.

“Along with his unparalleled sense of fun and imagination, he’s bringing two of his greatest works in The Powerpuff Girls and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends and we are so excited for these characters to be a part of the new legacy taking shape at the studio.”

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves.

Shop our latest products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Angus Cloud Has Died

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Next on KITH's World Tour: Toronto, Canada

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Nike's Spookiest Forces Yet Are Part Cold-Blooded, All Creepy

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Louis Vuitton $4,000 "Plastic" Bag Wears a Normal Bag as Camouflage

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Robert Pattinson Shorts Report: Less Huge, Still Big

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    adidas' Second YEEZY Sale Has a Release Date

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023