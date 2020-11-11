Here's Where You Can Buy the PS5 Now

After years of speculation, settling for the PS4, and Travis Scott getting involved, the Sony PS5 dropped last week. Boasting wildly-fast loading speeds, 3D audio, and an all-new generation of jaw-dropping games, the PS5 arrived on November 12. And while that might be music to the ears of gamers, actually getting your hands on one via the general release proved easier said than done.

PS5 pre-orders have been closed pretty much everywhere for a while now, which means the 2020 holiday must-have is a cant-have for many. However, resale platform StockX has Sony's next-gen console in stock and ready to be shopped right now. Christmas might not be canceled just yet, kids — you'll find a link to where to buy the PS5 below.

We could probably all do with a little dose of escapism right now, and this is where the PS5 excels. Its 'ray tracing' function means light and rays are true-to-life in ways never seen before, while its 8K capabilities mean offer immersion in hyper-realism long into the future.

PS5 launch games include Gran Turismo 7, NBA 2K21, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Horizon Forbidden West. In terms of the technical stuff, the PlayStation 5 has an AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz, 16GB of GDDR6 memory, a custom RDNA 2 AMD GPU, custom 825GB SSD, 8K support, and a 4K UHD Blu-ray drive. The new console is available in digital and regular Blu-ray editions.

As with all StockX products, if you buy the PS5 from the site, you can rest assured that it has been fully verified and authenticity is guaranteed. The platform is also now open for PlayStation 5 trading, meaning you can find a new home for your console if you happen to have second thoughts. Until November 22, StockX is also offering a 50 percent discount on games console seller's fees, so it's a great time to check the site for both buying and selling prices.

Shop the Sony PS5 at StockX below.

SONY PS5 PlayStation 5 Blu-Ray Edition Console US Plug $1050 Buy at StockX

SONY PS5 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Console US Plug $1050 Buy at StockX

