ROARINGWILD Creates the Drippiest PUMA Mostro Yet (Literally)

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers

The PUMA Mostro takeover is in full effect. Since being rereleased at the start of this year, the once-niche archival sneaker has become one of 2024's breakout footwear models, emerging in several inventive and futuristic makeovers along the way.

Today is no different, with ROARINGWILD teasing a Mostro silhouette with a huge amount of drip (literally). Dubbed the PUMA Mostro Drip, this version gets a completely reworked upper.

Almost as if it spent some time in Ridley Scott's Alien universe, the Mostro Drip replaces the traditional Mostro’s body with thermoplastic materials, creating irregular patterns and textures across the shoe.

PUMA & ROARINGWILD
Additionally, the streamlined sneaker’s outsole has been treated with “dipping” to produce its organic look.

Even the sneaker box got a similar drip treatment, looking like a relic abandoned in a Prometheus spaceship. It’s an avant-garde remake of an already avant-garde shoe.

For the uninitiated, ROARINGWILD is a streetwear label out of Shanghai, China, led by a creative collective consisting of Cy, Mimi, Qiao, Ppl, and Reika.

Since its founding, the creative studio has given us utilitarian ready-to-wear on Shanghai Fashion Week runways and futuristic collabs with brands like Vans, Casio, Randomevent, and adidas.

As for the PUMA Mostro Drip, you can catch a peek at the sneaker in ROARINGWILD's SS25 showroom in Shanghai. Its release date is as yet unconfirmed.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
