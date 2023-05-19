For $42k, You Can Smell Like Rafael Nadal

Last November, Rafael Nadal announced an unexpected collaboration: a fragrance collection developed in partnership with luxury perfumer Henry Jacques.

Taking a brief break from the court, the athlete worked with Henry Jacques to create a trio of bespoke scents: one inspired by Nadal's very public reputation as a tennis great, one drawing from his private side, and a third formulated with the help with his wife, Maria Perello.

Now, Nadal and Henry Jacques are introducing all three scents in solid perfume form, a portable and travel-friendly alternative to a traditional liquid spray.

Henry Jacques first launched solid perfume — a product it dubs the "Clic-Clac" for its sleek case that clicks shut — in 2021. A press release waxes poetic on the olfactory object: "A mark of allure, a daily companion to keep close, and a small accessory that fits into every pocket (or handbag), Clic-Clac houses an interchangeable solid perfume capsule allowing you to easily carry your most-loved fragrance with you on the go."

A nod to Nadal's profession, the tennis champ's solid perfumes are nestled in limited-edition Clic-Clacs adorned with a curving, green stripe alluding to the shape of a ball.

This isn't the first time Nadal, a longtime fragrance enthusiast, has lent his name to a scent. In 2008, the star fronted a campaign for Lanvin's L'Homme Sport and in 2015, repped Tommy Hilfiger's TH Bold.

A whiff of the 22-time Grand Slam winner won't come cheap. Limited to 150 editions, Nadal's three solid fragrances sell as a set for $41,900 exclusively at Henry Jacques' Beverly Hills Boutique.