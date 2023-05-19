Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

For $42k, You Can Smell Like Rafael Nadal

in BeautyWords By Alexandra Pauly

Last November, Rafael Nadal announced an unexpected collaboration: a fragrance collection developed in partnership with luxury perfumer Henry Jacques.

Taking a brief break from the court, the athlete worked with Henry Jacques to create a trio of bespoke scents: one inspired by Nadal's very public reputation as a tennis great, one drawing from his private side, and a third formulated with the help with his wife, Maria Perello.

Now, Nadal and Henry Jacques are introducing all three scents in solid perfume form, a portable and travel-friendly alternative to a traditional liquid spray.

Henry Jacques first launched solid perfume — a product it dubs the "Clic-Clac" for its sleek case that clicks shut — in 2021. A press release waxes poetic on the olfactory object: "A mark of allure, a daily companion to keep close, and a small accessory that fits into every pocket (or handbag), Clic-Clac houses an interchangeable solid perfume capsule allowing you to easily carry your most-loved fragrance with you on the go."

1 / 3

A nod to Nadal's profession, the tennis champ's solid perfumes are nestled in limited-edition Clic-Clacs adorned with a curving, green stripe alluding to the shape of a ball.

This isn't the first time Nadal, a longtime fragrance enthusiast, has lent his name to a scent. In 2008, the star fronted a campaign for Lanvin's L'Homme Sport and in 2015, repped Tommy Hilfiger's TH Bold.

A whiff of the 22-time Grand Slam winner won't come cheap. Limited to 150 editions, Nadal's three solid fragrances sell as a set for $41,900 exclusively at Henry Jacques' Beverly Hills Boutique.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Time To Spin That Track With DJ THC and Levi's 1873 XX Waist Overalls

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Supreme Is Dead, Long Live Supreme

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    No More Sneakers: Kanye Is Just Wearing Socks Now

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    WTF Is Going On With Kanye's New YEEZY Shoes?

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Congrats Royal 1s, You've Been Selected for Reimagining

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    adidas' Final YEEZY Sneaker Sale Is About to Begin

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023