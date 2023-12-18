Sign up to never miss a drop
If Kendall Jenner's Sad About Her Bad Bunny Breakup, She Ain't Dressin' Like it

in StyleWords By Karen Fratti

After a much gossiped romance, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny reportedly broke up after just a handful of months together. But if Kendall is feeling any sort of way about the split, it’s hard to tell from the way she’s been dressing while hanging out in Aspen before the Christmas holiday. 

Fans seem to be more heartbroken that Kendall and Bad Bunny might have called it quits than the stars are themselves.

Maybe it’s because although rumor had it the couple was together for “almost a year,” Kendall and Bad Bunny themselves never copped to a relationship and it seemingly only got hot and heavy over the summer. 

Still, throughout her mid-December weekend in Aspen, Jenner only fueled rumors of a breakup by strolling about sans Bad Bunny.

And she looks pretty dang good in her breakup coats, beaming in fur and leather while making her stops around town in her revenge outfits. Kendall’s streetstyle is always on point, so her Aspen “revenge outfits” could also just be the off-duty model’s regular winter vacation clothes.

But this fur coat in particular definitely screams…well, something to whoever is keeping tabs on her whereabouts. 

Kendall took breakup fashion to a whole new level in a $27,000 Phoebe Philo revenge fur coat. Jenner’s been wearing a lot of the designer’s debut collection recently, but this coat is the star of the show.

The oversized brown fur, cinched with a belt over tights and flats had the model looking like old Hollywood glamour, if only for the sheer drama of a pants-less fur coat look. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The revenge fur was only the latest in a line of daring looks. Kendall was first wrapped up in a Rick Owens jacket for the FWRD pop-up event on December 14, and then showed out a leather JW Anderson bomber, all smiles while out the next day.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Later in the weekend, she wrapped herself up in a furry white coat to have dinner with the Biebers — a true full-circle moment given that Kendall and Bad Bunny’s first public outing together was with that same couple almost an entire year ago. 

There were signs that trouble was brewing. The couple hasn’t been seen together since October and, a month later, Kendall posted a cryptic Instagram message that fans were sure alluded to a split. Then again, rumors are rumors, people!

Since they started dating, Kendall and Bad Bunny were famously coy about their relationship, as reps for both parties told media outlets that their private business is their own. Aside from the occasional PDA, they never officially confirmed any courtship, either.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Grammy-winning musician and model were first seen spotted out together in February 23, when Kendall and Bad Bunny left the same restaurant together after a reported double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber, according to a TMZ report.

Afterward, they went horseback riding together, made out at Coachella, and even attended the Met Gala after-party together. Throughout the spring and summer, Kendall and Bad Bunny were photographed almost everywhere as a couple, whether it was courtside at the Lakers games, shopping for records together, and clad in coordinating outfits for date nights.

At the height of their relationship, they did what all happy couples do and appeared in a Gucci campaign. All couples do that, right? 

Still, maybe it wasn’t all that serious after all. Kendall doesn’t look even remotely unhappy, maybe thanks to all of her great outerwear. 


