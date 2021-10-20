Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Keith Haring and Reebok Just Made Foot Art

Written by Sam Cole
Reebok
Brand: Keith Haring x Reebok

Model: Classic Leather, CL Legacy AZ, Club C, Club C Legacy, and GL6000

Release Date: October 22

Price: $80-100

Buy: Online at Reebok and retailers such as END.

Editor's Notes: Art on the wall? Scrap that, Reebok's most iconic silhouettes are getting an artistic reworking thanks to the Keith Haring Collection.

Keith Haring's works have been a constant point of inspiration for over 40 years, leveling the artist as a legend. His status as an artist and cultural icon is undeniable. While he is most recognizable thanks to his contributions to pop art and New York's graffiti subculture in the 1980s, his efforts as an activist are also a testament to his acclaim.



In our latest edition of BERLIN, BERLIN, we teamed up with the Keith Haring Foundation to pay homage to one of the artist's most significant works – a piece that really highlights where Haring stood as an artist.

His works are stealing the spotlight once again, this time as a five-piece collection with Reebok. The collection, best described as a wearable gallery, takes some of the most iconic silhouettes in the Reebok armory and pairs them with cherry-picked motifs from throughout Keith Haring's career.

On the Classic Leather (a British favorite) you'll find the instantly recognizable dog motif in a white-on-black arrangement, while the Club C borrows the all-over print found at the 292 Lafayette Street “Pop Shop."

Additional styles include the CL Legacy AZ featuring Haring's dancing characters, the Club C Legacy, which references the iconic three-eyed smiley face, ad the GL6000 that borrows its aesthetic from the Keith Haring Foundation archive.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.



