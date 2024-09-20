Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Reebok LTD Presents is All About Movement Now

Written by Aerin Daniel in Culture

Reebok LTD, the sportswear giant's top-tier imprint, is literally defined by the processes of Learning, Testing, and Designing. This is epitomized by its thoughtful collaborations with buzzy designers like Botter and Karl Lagerfeld Prize winner Hed Mayner. At the same time, Reebok LTD is much more than product alone.

Reebok LTD Presents is a new initiative aligned with the imprint's curious and explorative nature that brings the Learn, Test, Design process to life through new mediums. The first is Stories of Movement, a series of short films telling stories from the fringes of movement, spotlighting directors and communities around the world.

Movement is a cornerstone of the sports culture innately aligned with Reebok and, as such, represents fertile ground for exploration.

The debut Stories of Movement film is directed by Otman Qrita, a Moroccan photographer and independent director who's previously worked with labels like Carhartt WIP and Dries Van Noten and oversaw a music video for rapper .idk.

His short film, New Cavaliers, captures the lives of Moroccan horsemen, revealing the unique symbiosis between humans, nature, and tradition.

New Cavaliers releases tomorrow. Stay tuned.

Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
