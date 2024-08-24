Reebok's Perfectly Chunky Sneaker Is for Stylish Dads

Reebok is on a roll of resurrecting old models, and the latest may very well have dads, both young and older, rejoicing.

Offered in Y2K-friendly colorways, the Reebok Premier Trinity running sneaker has an early 2000s feel. After all, it was first introduced in 2006.

The Reebok dad shoes mainly flew under the radar over the years. But after a brief hiatus and a soft relaunch with Packer in 2020, the Premier Trinity is back and better than ever.

The Reebok Premier Trinity sneakers received a few updates compared to the OG style. Following a more elevated design, Reebok swaps out the shoe's synthetic materials for more breathable mesh. The chunky soles also received a techy update, marrying Reebok's comfy lightweight midsole technology with a specially grippy outsole.

Reebok's Premier Trinity sneakers appear in super stylish colors, including a gray and black iteration complete with a deliberately aged sole and quiet red details. A gray and black scheme is also floating around the internet, topped off with bursts of bold blues.

The Reebok Premier Trinity sneakers hardly feel new. They keep the integrity of the early aughts alive with a timelessly chunky sole and classic running aesthetic.

However, with the shoes screaming dadcore and getting EmRata co-signs, the Premier Trinity could easily seize the chunky sneaker throne.

I have to hand it to Reebok: the brand is pretty consistent with cleaning out its basement. From the obscure ERS 4000 runner to the BB 4000 basketball shoe, Reebok keeps dusting off its renowned classics and offering them a much-appreciated refresh.

With Reebok giving its most iconic models the royal treatment, this writer can't wait to see what comes next.