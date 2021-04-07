Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Evan Belforti Just Unveiled Reebok’s Shoe of the Year

Written by Fabian Gorsler

Brand: Reebok

Model: Zig 3D Storm Hydro

Release Date: Available now in the US

Price: $180

Buy: Sneakersnstuff, END., Browns, and other select retailers

What the Internet Is Saying: “If Kanye dropped this, you’d be lining up around the block” seems to be a common sentiment. They’re right.

What We’re Saying: Reebok’s Evan Belforti — one of the designers featured in Highsnobiety’s Footwear Vanguard late last year — took to Instagram to share his latest sneaker, the Zig 3D Storm Hydro. The sneaker is part of Reebok’s in-house special projects series and is one of the best new models to come out of Reebok (or most other brands, for that matter) in a while.

The Reebok Zig 3D Storm Hydro features a new Zig 2.0 midsole that wraps around the sleek upper and looks ultra-comfortable. As Belforti shared on Instagram, the model takes inspiration from “shelter and protection, using water shoes and soccer cleats for reference,” as well as the Winter Runner III from 2000.

The sneaker also features a ShelterShield shroud that gives the upper a very stealthy and aerodynamic look. Keeping things performance, Belforti has outfitted the sneaker with a toe lock system that locks the speed laces into place.

As has been mentioned in the past, ’00s footwear is having a moment, with several brands bringing back performance running shoes from that era, following last decade’s ’90s revival. The Zig 3D Storm Hydro seems to be riding that trend, by bringing ’00s performance to the 2020s.

The Reebok Zig 3D Storm Hydro is now available at select retailers in the US. Stay tuned for news on a wider release, as well as possible upcoming colorways.

