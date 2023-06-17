Looks Like First Looks at Fenty x Puma 2 Are Here, Courtesy of Rihanna

It looks like first looks at Fenty x PUMA are finally here, as quietly revealed by Fenty's CEO Rihanna.

Rihanna grabbed lunch with A$AP Rocky on June 16, with the stylish mom naturally outfitted in another bump-approved look, which included a pair of Fenty x PUMA sneakers.

Could it be the first set of sneakers to come from the since-revived partnership? It certainly looks that way. But while we await official word from Fenty x PUMA, let's closely examine the pairs.

The sneakers appear to be PUMA's King Avanti model, which Rihanna sported just days before the announcement of Fenty x PUMA part two.

Born from a 1998 collaboration with Jil Sander, the PUMA King Avanti sneaker is a premium sneaker adaptation of PUMA's beloved King football boot, equipped with a leather build and lifestyle-focused sole.

We see familiar construction come to life on Rihanna's pairs, topped with gilded Fenty x PUMA branding hitting the upper and the signature fold-over tongue. A golden reminder of what's to come perhaps.

Backgrid

The King Avanti is kind of a perfect silhouette for Fenty x PUMA. The shoe balances street style and sports appeal with comfort, basically the collaboration's pillars.

At first glance, I thought Rihanna also blessed us with first glimpses at a sporty Fenty x PUMA dress. Turns out she was just wearing vintage Jean Paul Gaultier, which she topped off with a custom souvenir jacket from her 2023 Super Bowl takeover and a Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama handbag.

It's safe to assume we're inching closer to finally seeing what Fenty x PUMA part two will offer us. And so far — that's if the King Avanti sneakers make the cut — I'm not mad at it. Now, if only we could get that release date...