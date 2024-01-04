Why Rolex Kicked Off 2024 With a Gorgeous, Limited Day-Date Watch

Rolex began 2024 with its art in the right place. Its heart was also in the right place but what I'm saying is that the heritage watchmaker put craft first, kicking off the year with a staggeringly beautiful one-off Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36 watch inspired by the Vienna Philharmonic.

As it's been the exclusive partner of the orchestra since 2008, Rolex has remained quite close with the Vienna Philharmonic and is especially fond of the group's annual livestreamed New Year's concert, which Rolex began exclusively sponsoring in 2009.

With the latter partnership entering its 15th year in 2024, Rolex is commemorating the signature event with a suitably special Vienna Philharmonic-inspired 36mm Day-Date timepiece.

Rolex doesn't often do special editions so this limited edition watch is particularly noteworthy.

Chatter about Rolex's rare Day-Date first began in late December after Rolex promoted the watch in a New York Times print advertisement, the sole source for information about the timepiece until now.

In early January, a Rolex representative provided Highsnobiety with an image of said ad.

Rolex

Notice that the copy has a marked emphasis on craft: Rolex really aims to underscore the artisanal process that shaped this special edition watch, underlining the hand-scored illustration that graces the timepiece's face.

"The exclusive version introduced here is fashioned in 18ct yellow gold and adorns a finely crafted dial representing a violin and its volute, a decoration made using the champlevé method of grand feu enameling," Rolex said in its ad.

"Directly etched into the yellow gold base, the violin design is colored by hand in different shades of green."

Not that regular ol' Rolexes aren't nice but this is a different level, certainly worthy of being the year's first limited edition Rolex.

Vienna Philharmonic performers and guests, including acclaimed piano soloist Yuja Wang and Roman opera singer Cecilia Bartoli, wore the thematic Rolex Day-Date during the January 1, 2024 performance, appropriately.

You don't necessarily have to be a supremely talented classical musician to acquire one for yourself, though. Rolex confirmed to Highsnobiety that "limited quantities" of the special Day-Dates have been produced for select clients.

This exclusive Day-Date is was created to signify Rolex's canny partnerships, a tangible reiteration of Rolex's own artistic inclinations.

Rolex aligns itself with classic music to establish itself as similarly refined, for instance, and it teams with Formula 1 to demonstrate that it's as rarefied as it is adventurous.

Obviously, any luxury imprint as powerful as Rolex has the power to pick and choose its associates as it likes but that Rolex would entrench itself as a longtime collaborator of one of the world's most prestigious orchestras (that's a pretty crowded field of prestige, too) speaks volumes.

And whatever that sponsorship doesn't say, the special Day-Date ought to.