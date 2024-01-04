Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Why Rolex Kicked Off 2024 With a Gorgeous, Limited Day-Date Watch

in WatchesWords By Jake Silbert

Rolex began 2024 with its art in the right place. Its heart was also in the right place but what I'm saying is that the heritage watchmaker put craft first, kicking off the year with a staggeringly beautiful one-off Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36 watch inspired by the Vienna Philharmonic.

As it's been the exclusive partner of the orchestra since 2008, Rolex has remained quite close with the Vienna Philharmonic and is especially fond of the group's annual livestreamed New Year's concert, which Rolex began exclusively sponsoring in 2009.

With the latter partnership entering its 15th year in 2024, Rolex is commemorating the signature event with a suitably special Vienna Philharmonic-inspired 36mm Day-Date timepiece.

Rolex doesn't often do special editions so this limited edition watch is particularly noteworthy.

Chatter about Rolex's rare Day-Date first began in late December after Rolex promoted the watch in a New York Times print advertisement, the sole source for information about the timepiece until now.

In early January, a Rolex representative provided Highsnobiety with an image of said ad.

Notice that the copy has a marked emphasis on craft: Rolex really aims to underscore the artisanal process that shaped this special edition watch, underlining the hand-scored illustration that graces the timepiece's face.

"The exclusive version introduced here is fashioned in 18ct yellow gold and adorns a finely crafted dial representing a violin and its volute, a decoration made using the champlevé method of grand feu enameling," Rolex said in its ad.

"Directly etched into the yellow gold base, the violin design is colored by hand in different shades of green."

Not that regular ol' Rolexes aren't nice but this is a different level, certainly worthy of being the year's first limited edition Rolex.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Vienna Philharmonic performers and guests, including acclaimed piano soloist Yuja Wang and Roman opera singer Cecilia Bartoli, wore the thematic Rolex Day-Date during the January 1, 2024 performance, appropriately.

You don't necessarily have to be a supremely talented classical musician to acquire one for yourself, though. Rolex confirmed to Highsnobiety that "limited quantities" of the special Day-Dates have been produced for select clients.

This exclusive Day-Date is was created to signify Rolex's canny partnerships, a tangible reiteration of Rolex's own artistic inclinations.

Rolex aligns itself with classic music to establish itself as similarly refined, for instance, and it teams with Formula 1 to demonstrate that it's as rarefied as it is adventurous.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Obviously, any luxury imprint as powerful as Rolex has the power to pick and choose its associates as it likes but that Rolex would entrench itself as a longtime collaborator of one of the world's most prestigious orchestras (that's a pretty crowded field of prestige, too) speaks volumes.

And whatever that sponsorship doesn't say, the special Day-Date ought to.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Gazelle Indoor
adidas
$120
Image on Highsnobiety
Fleece Tie-Up Pullover
BODE
$650
Image on Highsnobiety
Felix Bracelet A96
Éliou
$120
Image on Highsnobiety
Jake SilbertDirector of News
Jake Silbert is Highsnobiety's Director of News. He has over a half-decade of experience overseeing for fashion and culture publications, leading editorial teams, and ideating content for magazines. Jake previously lived in Japan, following a multi-year obsession with Japanese fashion, food, and architecture, before moving back to America to begin a career as a writer and editor. At Highsnobiety, Jake frequently explores disparate subjects like the [style of old people](https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/elderly-style-trend/), the [rebranding of Tory Burch](https://https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/tory-burch-brand-reinvention/), and the [Louis Vuitton collection](https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/virgil-abloh-nigo-interview/) ideated by NIGO and the late Virgil Abloh. Sometimes Jake covers subjects, like [Supreme's waning relevance](https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/supreme-dead/), that incites wider discussion among even people who haven't read the articles. Previously, Jake pitched, wrote, and edited content for a handful of burgeoning digital publications, even drafting long thinkpieces for social media simply for the sake of spreading the good word of good clothing. That's what it all comes back to for Jake: good clothing. Jake lives in New York, where he's perpetually hunting the best bagel and collecting .mp3s like an elderly person. Loves: chunky walking sneakers, artisanal clothing, 'Simpsons' podcasts, 'Dark Souls' speedruns. Hates: overripe apples, summer weather.
We Recommend
  • Highsnobiety App
    The 11 Best Sneaker Apps to Stay on Top of Every Drop in 2024
    • Sneakers
  • Happy Kanye
    Is Kanye West Still One of Hip Hop's Wealthiest Moguls in 2023?
    • Culture
  • gore-tex jackets
    The Most Stylish GORE-TEX Jackets For Fall 2023
    • Style
  • jaden smith msftsrep new balance shoe
    EXCLUSIVE: Jaden Smith & New Balance's 0.01 Collab Does the 550 One Better
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    IWC’s Roving Big Pilot Watch Exhibition Finally Goes Digital
    • Watches
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Rolex's Vienna Philharmonic Day-Date 36 watch, released in January 2024
    Why Rolex Kicked Off 2024 With a Gorgeous, Limited Day-Date Watch
    • Watches
  • Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein campaign
    Jeremy Allen White Inaugurated As Internet's Reigning Short King
    • Style
  • LeBron James wears Pharrell's Spring/Summer 2024 Louis Vuitton suit
    LeBron Is Finally (Officially) a Louis Vuitton Model
    • Style
  • latest products main_Marni
    Marni, New Balance & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • 99ginger new balance 1906
    99GINGER Probably Made the Coolest New Balance 1906 Ever
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Air Jordan 1 Black Toe reimagined 2024 sneaker, with a white, red, and black distressed leather upper
    The Air Jordan 1 Is Cracked in Black (Toe)
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023