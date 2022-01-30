Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Here's Your Chance to Cop the New sacai x Nike VaporWaffle

Written by Morgan Smith

Brand: sacai x Nike

Model: VaporWaffle

Release Date: February 1st at 9:00 AM EST / 6:00 AM PST

Price: $235CAD (approx. $189 USD)

Buy: HAVEN

Editor’s Notes: Alas, we're finally seeing a release for the sacai x Nike VaporWaffle "Black Gum" and "Sail Gum". But, there's a catch: it's only dropping in Canada (for now).

Canada's very own HAVEN is kicking off February in double-stacked fashion with the launch of the new sacai x Nike VaporWaffle.

Early cops and sneak peeks have been floating around the sneaker net for what seems like forever, with no confirmed release details on the horizon until now. Before the saving grace of HAVEN, sneaker-connects and resale platforms like StockX have been the only sources for copping.

A year after its expected release, the wait is over for the gum-soled VaporWaffle.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Approached with neutral colorways of Black and Sail, the VaporWaffle makes a bold re-introduction with its fresh gum outsole, unlike previous takes featuring rubber soles.

Cozy mesh and smooth-to-touch suede bond together on the upper, while a stacked midsole makes an unconventional statement below.

The duo's distinguishable double-take details then round off the shoe. Ditching the double Swoosh this go-around, the tongue and laces get the job done with — might I say — "two times the fun."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Chitose Abe-led label is fresh off the runway as the brand recently unveiled its FW22 collection, which included first looks at a Nike Cortez collaboration.

If you aren't a Canadian resident, don't worry. The streets are saying this VaporWaffle will see a global release in February. Stay tuned as we uncover more details.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
