A HUF x Nike Banger Is Coming Back After 20 Years

Twenty years after the first release, HUF is resurrecting its rare, sought-after Nike Air Max 1 sneaker collaboration. OG HUF heads, rejoice!

Murmurs (and even some early leaks) of HUF's Air Max sneaker made their way onto dedicated sneaker pages recently, hyping up HUF and Nike fans for the collab's anticipated return.

HUF finally entered the chat in May, confirming that it will indeed "run back" its Nike Air Max 1 sneaker for the first time since its 2004 launch. Translation: HUF's Air Maxes are officially back, baby.

While announcing the re-release, HUF offered a taste of the Nike Air Max 1 sneaker in the beloved "Pear" colorway, a classic mixture of grey shades with neon green splashes.

Aside from a new co-branded tongue tag, the HUF x Nike Air Max sneaker hasn't changed a bit since its 2004 debut. Fans can expect several OG details, like the contrast-stitched laces and marriage of smooth matte and creamy textures on the upper.

And, of course, Air Max 1 traditions are preserved, with standard Swooshes and that big visible Air unit in tow.

They say good things come in threes, and HUF's cherished Nike Air Max 1 sneaker is anticipated to land in three colorways throughout 2024. In addition to the neon green version, HUF will launch two unreleased "Brilliant Orange" and "Pink Pow" iterations.

Based on HUF's teaser, the iconic green Air Maxes are up first. Expect HUF's neon Nike Air Max 1 sneakers to return on June 15 on HUF's website, followed by a Nike launch later.

With the Air Maxes finally coming back, fans are already begging for the return of HUF's other iconic Nikes, such as those San Francisco Dunks and the forever-famous tie-dyed SBs. Right now, however, HUF is focused on Air Max 1 business, and the label is not alone.

2024 is slowly becoming another major year for the Nike Air Max 1 sneaker. On top of murmurs of a Supreme team-up, Jacquemus' "Square Air" collaboration is just on the horizon.

Not to mention, the Air Max model landed the lead role of a genius Nike accessory this year.