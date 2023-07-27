No Surprise That Kanye's Son, Saint, Also Loves McDonald's (& CPFM)

Say what you will about the man himself (and there is much to say) but Kanye's kids have good taste in clothes. For instance, Saint West, the second-oldest Kardashian-West child and oldest son, has already got a closet full of Cactus Plant Flea Market and YEEZYs — not bad for a seven year old.

Unlike sister North West and mother Kim Kardashian, Saint West hasn't given up on his YEEZYs just yet.

Seen playing in Miami's Wynwood Park with a YEEZY Slide-wearing pal and bodyguard, Saint West wore one of Cactus Plant Flea Market's collaborative McDonald's T-shirts and YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN in "Triple Black." Currently flipping for a couple hundred bucks in even kids sizes, those are some pricey YEEZYs!

Also, that McDonald's T-shirt is terribly fitting for the son of the guy who didn't just call McDonald's his favorite restaurant but planned to remake McDonald's packaging in his own image. Add in CPFM, another former collaborator of Kanye "Ye" West, and you've got, well, Ye's offspring.

Anyways, though Kim still has Saint wearing his YEEZYs, she's also got him on the Nike wave along with North West, though it's a bit less direct.

For instance, while North is stepping out in her summer-ready Jordan 4s and Kim is rocking Nir Air Max 95s, Saint's only Nike gear is his summery shorts. Baby steps, perhaps — surely, a pair of grade schooler-sized Jordans are around the corner.

This is hardly the first time that Kanye "Ye" West and Kim Kardashian's kids have exuded exemplary style.

A year or so ago, Saint West and younger brother Psalm impressed with some adorably dapper outfits that were, frankly, far cooler than the much more expensive stuff worn by mom Kim.

Good looks all around. If anything it signifies that Ye's admirable taste will live on through the next generation of Wests. It may be his only objectively admirable trait.

Especially with the uncertain fate of Ye's own brand and the unreliable adidas YEEZY sneaker rollouts, you've gotta look elsewhere for solid style.

If Saint West is dressing himself, props to the kid. If Kim is still selecting his looks, cheers to her. If it's a member of their entourage or freelance stylist, that's cool, too. It's better than sock shoes.